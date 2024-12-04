European HealthTech Innovation Needs a Lifeline – Join the Conversation to Drive Change

GHENT, BELGIUM, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European health technology (HealthTech) is at a critical crossroad. Despite groundbreaking research, a thriving startup scene and ambitious talent, the sector struggles to translate innovation into actionable impact.

Challenges such as regulatory restrictions, fragmented markets, and funding gaps are slowing progress, while the clock is ticking and other regions of the world are surging ahead.

MEDVIA is calling on the 400+ policymakers, investors, industry leaders and innovators to take decisive action at the HealthTech Investor Summit held on 9-11 December in Bruges.

This landmark event will bring together stakeholders who will define the future of healthtech growth in Europe, ensuring we don’t fall behind on the global stage.

"We are on the brink of a health revolution, but without the right support, Europe risks missing out on a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead," said Ann Van Gysel, CEO of MEDVIA. "This is a call to arms for anyone who believes in the power of innovation to transform healthcare."

The event will feature:

• Panel Discussions: Thought leaders tackling Europe’s unique challenges and opportunities in HealthTech.

• Startup Pitches: Showcasing the next wave of European innovations ready to scale globally.

• Investor Matchmaking: Connecting startups with venture capital to fuel growth.

Calling All Journalists: check out the background article for insights!

Your role is crucial in driving this conversation forward. We invite you to:

• Exclusive Interviews: Schedule one-on-ones with key speakers, including HealthTech innovators, policymakers and industry leaders.

• Behind-the-Scenes Access: Gain a first look at the most promising startups and solutions shaping the future of healthcare.

• Story Opportunities: Engage in discussions that highlight the human stories behind HealthTech innovations—patients, founders, and the societal impact.

About MEDVIA

MEDVIA is an industry-driven membership organization dedicated to advancing health innovation in Flanders. As one of six spearhead clusters supported by Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship (VLAIO), we focus on fostering R&D at the intersection of biotech, medtech and digital technologies while driving HealthTech innovations forward.

Our mission is to enable groundbreaking health innovations that arise at the convergence of devices, drugs, diagnostics and digital solutions. We support our members with tailored funding opportunities, expert services, and collaborative efforts to address the unique challenges facing health entrepreneurs.

By working together, we aim to transform healthcare and pave the way to better health for everyone.

For more information on MEDVIA, visit: medvia.be

For more information on the Summit, visit: healthtechinvestorsummit.com

Read more: https://medvia.be/the-future-of-health-is-tech-find-the-big-breakthroughs-at-healthtech-investor-summit/

Join us to write the next chapter in European healthcare innovation.

