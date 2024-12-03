Sage Intacct supports SMB growth with new enhancements and capabilities

• Sage Intacct Release 4 brings AI-driven Sage Copilot and productivity tools to enhance decision-making and efficiency

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces that Sage Copilot is available to early adopters initially in the US and UK on Sage Intacct. As part of a raft of new enhancements and updates for Sage Intacct customers globally, the introduction of this cutting-edge generative AI tool will support customers with actionable insights and intuitive support to help drive productivity and growth.

Sage Copilot is one of the first AI-driven tools designed to transform how accounting and finance teams tackle their daily challenges, from quickly highlighting budget variances for proactive management to providing clear, trustworthy answers to critical how-to questions. Sage Copilot empowers users to work smarter and faster, streamlining tasks and uncovering insights that drive meaningful business results. Sage is working closely with customers to deliver on its vision to help organizations drive productivity, accuracy, and compliance, helping SMBs to focus on growth and profitability.

Sage Copilot launches at a pivotal moment, with Sage research revealing that 80% of CFOs are embracing AI to reclaim time for high-value tasks. The Sage report, The Secrets of Successful CFOs, highlights that this shift allows CFOs to build critical leadership skills as finance roles evolve; 89% report significantly expanded responsibilities due to technology and global complexities.

“We know that finance leaders are looking for ways to save time, drive strategic initiatives, and support business growth,” said Dan Miller, EVP Financials and ERP Division at Sage. “With the introduction of Sage Copilot, alongside our other enhancements, we are helping them take a major step towards that goal. By empowering users with tools that help assist with time-consuming tasks, we are enabling them to be more proactive and focus on delivering long-term growth for their organizations.”

Sage Intacct Release 4 2024 Enhancements Include:

Sage Copilot Variance Analysis: Helping to streamline financial oversight for budget managers, Sage Copilot variance analysis provides real-time insights and automatic alerts on budget variances, enabling faster, informed decision-making across the organisation. It enables budget managers to quickly identify errors and variances by comparing budgeted with actuals or period-over-period data, providing real-time insights and reducing manual analysis for faster, better financial decisions.



Availability: Early Adopters in the US & UK



Sage Copilot Search Help: Providing users with direct, conversational answers, Sage Copilot Search Help users save time, enables them to focus on more valuable work and boost overall productivity.



Availability: Early Adopters in the US

Sage Intelligent Time Enhancements: With enhanced new features such as time clocks and rate cards, Sage Intelligent Time meets the needs of professional services, retail, and manufacturing industries. These improvements help ensure compliance with labor regulations, provide accurate time tracking, and simplify billing processes. Streamlined operations in these industries directly contribute to improved profitability and business growth.



Availability: US, CAN, UK, AUS, ZA

New Industry Solutions with Continental Utility Integration: Sage Intacct's new connector for Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI) streamlines data flow between utility billing and financial management. This integration provides utility companies with a complete financial overview, reducing manual data entry, improving accuracy in billing and payments, and ultimately freeing up resources to focus on growth.



Availability: US

Language Accessibility Improvements: To eliminate barriers for non-English-speaking users, Sage Intacct now supports French-Canadian and Spanish (Spain) languages in an open beta available to all users, making the platform accessible to a broader audience and addressing linguistic nuances. This expanded language support helps ensure that finance teams can work efficiently in their preferred language, reducing potential miscommunication and supporting smoother growth in diverse markets.



Availability: In all regions

Expanded Developer Capabilities with REST API: Sage Intacct’s REST API, built with Open API Specification 3.0, offers developers enhanced flexibility to create custom integrations, enabling businesses to expand their capabilities and grow with tailored solutions. With interactive documentation and versioned updates, it minimises integration challenges and allows developers to quickly build solutions that meet specific business needs.



Availability: Early adopter in all regions



Localised Features for France: Sage Intacct manual lettrage allows for tracking the evolution of general ledger accounts and production of accurate entries. It helps French organisations to save time by facilitating the control of accounting entries through a chronological and systematic order of all transactions, promoting automatic verification and matching of each entry. Additionally, the bank transaction assistant helps simplify financial reconciliation, reduce manual workloads, and ensure compliance with local financial regulations, allowing businesses to focus more on growth and less on administrative tasks.



Availability: France

For more information on Sage’s “Small Business, Big Opportunity” 2024 report and to access the full findings, visit: Small Business, Big Opportunity 2024

