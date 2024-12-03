Luxe Offroad: Luxury Custom Off-Road Vehicles Redefining Adventure and Comfort

Luxe Offroad combines off-road ruggedness with luxury. Specializing in custom vehicles, the company offers high-end modifications and superior craftsmanship for off-road enthusiasts.

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxe Offroad LLC refines, customizes, and manufactures off-road vehicles to suit the bill of luxury they deserve. Luxe’s expert team of mechanics and engineers ensures honesty, commitment, and quality in the sleek craftsmanship of every project rolling through its doors. With workshops located in Colorado, Alabama, Florida, and Kansas, Luxe Offroad celebrates 14 years of perfecting the impossible with state-of-the-art Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator platforms in its 100,000 sqft. garages.

Luxe Offroad was founded by William Lindsey, Jr, PhD in 2008 as a simple hobby to tune up trucks and make them fit for the toughest environments in the USA. With a degree in landscape architecture, a career in civil engineering, and a PhD in physics, William was always a man who enjoyed getting his hands dirty. He soon sold his first customized Jeep to an executive at a large automotive dealership who encouraged him to continue selling his projects. When William saw the glint in his first buyer’s eye, he knew his skill was no longer a hobby.

In fact, even when the Financial Crisis eventually hit, William hit the ground running, he sold every truck he had worked on dollar for dollar. So, in 2010, he founded Luxe Offroad with his friends and quickly started building upgraded luxury vehicles by the hundreds. “It’s been a wild ride, all these crazy things have happened and yet we are still growing and gaining recognition almost daily,” William recalls.

Today, Luxe Offroad offers many services including custom carbon fiber and Kevlar panels, wraps, SxS race conversions, suspension tuning, full-fabrication, engineered parts, and more. Especially after the 2020 pandemic, and people started coming out of their homes in search of adventure in roves after the lockdowns lifted, William and Luxe Offroad conclusively saw the difference they made by facilitating their client’s journeys to connect with the outdoors.

The adrenaline of driving almost perpendicular to the ground and barely making it off boulders, rivers, and trails in the wilderness, all the while enjoying the comforts of Italian leather upholstery, the security of custom Kevlar parts, and the vaunt of custom graphic wraps matches almost nothing else. William has always recognized that trail driving is an extreme sport on its own, making the polished form and relentless function of a Luxe vehicle all the more enjoyable both at and off the wheel.

“There’s this mantra in the off-roading and overlanding industry to strip your vehicle down to its bare bones,” says William. “You’re simply expected to remove every aspect of creature comforts in your life when you enter the outdoors, you’re expected to be uncomfortable.” But, most off-road drivers like the comforts of modern technology just as much as they would like to crawl over rocks and dunes.

William realized that there was a swathe of adventurers waiting for the perfect vehicle to jump off the beaten path who remained unserved by the automotive industry. UTVs, SUVs, trucks, and Jeeps made for off-roading typically don’t come with the luxury of heated seats or air-conditioning, although it’s arguable that off-road vehicles require it the most. So, Luxe pioneered the art of luxury customizations with a new mantra: Product over profit.

From audio systems that sound better than a concert hall and cost more than the vehicles themselves to custom embroidered tents, Luxe goes above and beyond to enable maximum enjoyment out of every off-road adventure. “We realize that off-roading is not a cheap hobby, so we try to provide the most bang for your buck,” William explains. “If, during the build process, we realize we should have included an extra bit of luxury, we go ahead and include it at no cost to the client; simply because we felt like this made the project better, and our ideas have not failed us yet.”

Off-roading is becoming a more diverse sport in the USA, and as more women join the ranks, Luxe Offroad is dedicated to flattening the traditionally steep learning curve to make the shop and the outdoors more inclusive to everyone. If a client would like to watch their work in progress, Luxe Offroad invites everyone into their shops in Colorado, Alabama, Florida, and Kansas. With glass walls and cameras that record all their amazing projects and tours of the facilities most days of the week, Luxe Offroad is proud to present its work in real-time and reflect the elegance of its work within the garage doors. Dedicated to optimizing the experience at every step, their 100,000 sqft. facilities have poured epoxy floors that are always a spotless white, both for clarity and their audience’s enjoyment.

William recently developed a controversial printed light that runs on a specific frequency rather than a source of electricity. Without straining the battery of a vehicle, the lights, printed as thin as a sheet of paper, take little space and shine up to 50,000 lumens. Looking forward to 14 more years of celebrating the outdoors, founder of Luxe Offroad William Lindsey plans to publicly launch his revolutionary new technology in 2025. William concludes, “We are going to practice and provide the standards we live up to, we build vehicles that people enjoy, from start to finish.”

