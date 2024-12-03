Drone Nerds Expands Enterprise Offerings with ParaZero’s SafeAir Parachute Recovery System

The ParaZero SafeAir system is a groundbreaking safety solution for drones, featuring a patented parachute recovery system that autonomously monitors and mitigates flight risks in real-time and allows drone operators to unlock Ops Over People in compliance with the latest FAA regulations.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, one of North America’s largest retailers, distributors, and providers of enterprise drone solutions, has added ParaZero’s SafeAir system to its enterprise lineup, delivering an advanced parachute recovery solution designed to boost drone safety and performance across diverse applications. The SafeAir leverages state-of-the-art technology that autonomously detects and responds to flight risks in real time, offering drone operators an extra layer of security and operational confidence.

The SafeAir system integrates independent sensors that continuously monitor and analyze flight patterns, allowing it to instantly identify critical failures and activate protective measures, including a ballistic parachute deployment and audible alerts for bystander safety. With ASTM certification and recognition from both the FAA and EASA, SafeAir meets the highest industry safety standards, ensuring its reliability and compliance.

"As part of our commitment to providing innovative solutions, we’re thrilled to introduce SafeAir to our lineup," states Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "This technology gives operators the assurance they need to safely scale their drone missions and explore new possibilities, even in challenging environments."

Compatible with DJI drones, SafeAir provides dependable protection, allowing pilots to navigate complex airspaces with confidence. The system also offers post-flight reporting through a black box feature, capturing incident data for improved operational insights and risk management.

"The ParaZero SafeAir system marks an important step in pushing the boundaries of drone technology and expanding its potential," says Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. "With SafeAir, drone operators gain access to a cutting-edge, automated safety solution that meets the strictest safety requirements, allowing many operators to unlock new possibilities such as Operation Over People or BVLOS. We are proud to partner with Drone Nerds to make this technology available to a wider range of enterprise customers and enable the drone industry to grow."

About DroneNerds:

Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About ParaZero:

ParaZero Drone Safety Solutions was founded in 2014 in Be’er Sheva, Israel. The company’s vision is to use the SafeAir drone safety technology to unlock the full potential of the commercial UAS industry through enhancing operational safety, mitigating risk, and enabling organizations to benefit from regulatory approvals for advanced UAS use cases, including drone delivery, operations over people, and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations. For more information, visit parazero.com.

