SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Warner Bros. Discovery

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery between February 23, 2024 and August 7, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“WBD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) and reminds investors of the January 24, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) WBD's sports rights negotiations with the NBA were causing, or were likely to cause, the Company to significantly reevaluate its business and goodwill; (2) WBD's goodwill in its Networks segment had significantly deteriorated as a result of the difference between its market capitalization and book value, continued softness in certain U.S. advertising markets, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including with the NBA; (3) the foregoing significantly increased the likelihood of WBD incurring billions of dollars in goodwill impairment charges; (4) accordingly, Defendants had overstated WBD's overall business and financial prospects; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2024, WBD issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2024 financial results. Among other items, WBD reported disappointing revenue of $9.71 billion, representing a 6.3% year-over-year decrease and missing consensus estimates by $360 million; as well as a net loss of approximately $10 billion because of a $9.1 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge from its Networks segment and $2.1 billion in other one-time accounting effects. WBD disclosed that the goodwill impairment charge was "triggered in response to the difference between market capitalization and book value, continued softness in the U.S. linear advertising market, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including the NBA."

On this news, WBD's stock price fell $0.69 per share, or 8.95%, to close at $7.02 per share on August 8, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Warner Bros. Discovery’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Warner Bros. Discovery class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/WBD or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

