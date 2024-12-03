SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Humacyte

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Humacyte To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Humacyte between May 10, 2024 and October 17, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Humacyte, Inc. (“Humacyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUMA) and reminds investors of the January 17, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company's Durham, North Carolina facility failed to comply with good manufacturing practices, including quality assurance and microbial testing; (2) that the FDA's review of the BLA would be delayed while Humacyte remediated these deficiencies; and (3) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk to FDA approval of ATEV for vascular trauma; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 9, 2024, after the market closed, Humacyte issued a press release announcing that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "will require additional time to complete its review of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication." The press release disclosed in part, that, "[d]uring the course of the BLA review, the FDA has conducted inspections of our manufacturing facilities and clinical sites and has actively engaged with us in multiple discussions regarding our BLA filing[.]"

On this news, the Company's stock price declined $1.29, or 16.4%, to close at $6.62 per share on August 12, 2024, on unusually heavy volume.

On October 17, 2024, during market hours, the FDA released a Form 483 concerning Humacyte's Durham, North Carolina facility, which revealed a number of violations, including "no microbial quality assurance," "no microbial testing," and inadequate "quality oversight."

On this news, the Company's stock price declined $0.95, or 16.35%, to close at $4.86 per share on October 17, 2024, on unusually heavy volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information Humacyte’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

