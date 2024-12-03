Otus Announces Partnership with FIRST Educational Resources to Strengthen K-12 Support and Insights Nationwide

CHICAGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, announced today a partnership with FIRST Educational Resources, a prominent provider of professional development and consulting services for school districts. This collaboration will provide schools and educators with a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology and expert professional development, aiming to elevate educational outcomes across the United States.

The partnership between Otus and FIRST Educational Resources combines the strengths of both organizations to enhance their offerings for schools and districts. By integrating Otus' innovative technology platform into FIRST Educational Resources' professional development and consulting services, the collaboration provides a comprehensive solution that addresses a range of educational needs. This partnership allows Otus to expand its reach through FIRST Educational Resources’ established network of over 2,000 school districts while offering clients a unique blend of advanced technology and expert consulting services. Together, the organizations aim to help schools drive meaningful improvement and achieve better outcomes for educators and students.

Otus has already seen the potential of this partnership through its October webinar on standards-based grading, which sparked significant engagement with over 100 attendee questions. This strong response highlights the value of combining FIRST Educational Resources’ expertise with Otus’ data capabilities, giving schools the tools and guidance they need to tackle challenges and create lasting, positive change.

“FIRST Educational Resources has a longstanding commitment to empowering educators through specialized support and proven strategies,” said Chris Hull, Co-founder and President of Otus. “By combining Otus’ technology with FIRST’s expertise, we are equipping schools with the resources they need to drive data-informed progress and support meaningful student growth.”

“Otus' cutting-edge technology platform is revolutionizing how schools leverage data to drive educational outcomes and create more meaningful communication pertaining to student learning,” said Garth Larson, Co-Founder and CEO at FIRST Educational Resources. “By combining their advanced technology solutions with our expertise in professional development, we are equipping educators with both the tools and strategies needed to achieve real progress in today’s schools.”

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

About FIRST Educational Resources

FIRST Educational Resources is dedicated to providing comprehensive and affordable support to educators worldwide, aiming to improve teaching, learning, and leadership. They partner with school districts to help all students achieve high levels of learning by customizing sustainable solutions that address each school or district’s unique challenges. With 8 separate divisions focusing on assessment and grading, collective teacher efficacy, instructional coaching, literacy, math, social-emotional learning, leadership, and RTI/MTSS, they have partnered with over 2000 school districts globally, focusing on immediate application of learning that leads to stronger learning outcomes for all students.

