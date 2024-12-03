RCP welcomes launch of Greener Palliative Care Award
The RCP has welcomed the new Greener Palliative Care Award, launched by the Palliative Care Sustainability Network.
The award provides a framework for progress in environmental sustainability. It uses existing experience and the available evidence to help drive forward environmentally sustainable practices, by showing a clear path towards progress in an area that can be difficult to approach.
Commenting on the launch of the award, Dr Mark Harber, the RCP’s special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change, said: 'The launch of the Greener Palliative Care Award by the Palliative Care Sustainability Network marks a significant step forward in aligning compassionate, end-of-life care with sustainable healthcare practices. Delivering good quality patient care while also addressing the urgent realities of climate change is challenging, but this project is an excellent example of how innovation and collaboration within medical specialties can achieve this.'
