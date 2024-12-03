Creach Family Holdings Announces Acquisition of HealthRev Partners

The acquisition of HealthRev Partners expands our ability to serve home health and hospice providers, combining RCM expertise with Careficient’s EMR solution to improve patient care and operations.”
— Gene Creach, CEO of Careficient
Creach Family Holdings, a privately held investment firm focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, announces the acquisition of HealthRev Partners, a provider of technology-driven revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions serving the home health and hospice market. This acquisition complements Creach Family Holdings’ portfolio, including Careficient, a leading electronic medical record (EMR) provider for home health and hospice agencies.

By combining HealthRev Partners’ RCM expertise with Careficient’s EMR platform, Creach Family Holdings aims to provide an integrated suite of solutions that streamline operations, optimize revenue cycles, and improve patient care.

Building a Comprehensive Solution for Home Health and Hospice Providers

HealthRev Partners is recognized for its technology-driven solutions that assist home health and hospice organ

About

Careficient is your trusted EMR partner for life, providing CHAP & ACHC verified solutions tailored to Home Health, Hospice, and Home Care agencies. Our platform drives compliance, efficiency, and growth—designed to scale seamlessly with your agency’s needs.  

