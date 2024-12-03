TIGHITCO AWARDED COMPLEX COMPOSITE ASSEMBLIES FOR B-21 PROGRAM

We are honored to be selected as a key supplier for the B-21 Program as it ramps production rates to meet the DOD demands.” — Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO , Inc., a leading provider of advanced composite solutions, is proud to announce the award of complex composite assemblies for the B-21 Program. This agreement, which will span a minimum of two years and is worth an estimated $5 million, is a significant milestone for TIGHITCO and further solidifies our position as a key supplier on the B-21 stealth bomber platform.The B-21 Program, is a highly anticipated project that aims to develop a next-generation stealth bomber for the United States Air Force. The aircraft achieved its first flight milestone on November 10, 2023, and has since garnered attention for its cutting-edge technology and capabilities. In January 2024, the Pentagon announced that it had awarded an LRIP (Low-Rate Initial Production) contract to Northrop Grumman, marking a major step towards full production of the aircraft.TIGHITCO supplied complex composite assemblies this past year as the program was ramping up. These assemblies are integral to the aircraft's structure and will play a significant role in its performance and durability. With their expertise in advanced composites and proven track record in the aerospace industry, TIGHITCO is well-equipped to meet the demanding requirements of the B-21 Program."We are honored to be selected as a key supplier for the B-21 Program as it ramps production rates to meet the DOD demands," said Mark Withrow, CEO of TIGHITCO. "This award is a continuation of our commitment to providing high-quality, innovative composite solutions to our customers. We look forward to supporting this platform and contributing to the success of this groundbreaking aircraft."TIGHITCO's award of complex composite assemblies for the B-21 Program is a significant achievement and further solidifies their position as a trusted supplier in the aerospace industry. With the first flight milestone achieved and an LRIP contract awarded, the program is well on its way to full production, and TIGHITCO is proud to be a part of this historic project.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

