ADB and Nepal Mark Over 5 Decades of Partnership in the Energy Sector

KATHMANDU, NEPAL (3 December 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a photo exhibition to celebrate over 5 decades of partnership with the Government of Nepal in the energy sector—a collaboration that has been instrumental in driving the country’s development and energy transformation. State Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Purna Bahadur Tamang and ADB Country Director for Nepal Arnaud Cauchois inaugurated the exhibition.

“We take immense pride in our role as one of the key partners in Nepal’s clean energy transformation,” said Mr. Cauchois. “Our collaboration with the Government of Nepal and other development partners has led to significant improvements in electrification, enhancing the quality of life of Nepalis across the country.”

The partnership between ADB and Nepal began in 1972 with the funding for a transmission line project. Since then, ADB has played a critical role in its energy sector, supporting hydroelectric power generation, nearly half of the country’s transmission lines, and over one-third of its 33-kilovolt distribution substations. This has enabled Nepal to generate more clean energy than ever before, meeting growing power demands, improving energy security, and setting the stage for surplus power exports.

In this partnership of over 50 years, ADB has achieved many firsts in Nepal’s energy sector. ADB supported landmark projects such as the 60-megawatt Khimti hydropower plant, Nepal’s first large public–private sector investment, and the 144-megawatt Kali Gandaki “A” hydropower project have been pivotal in boosting energy production. Current focus areas include storage projects, like the 140-megawatt Tanahu hydropower project, and the diversification of renewable energy sources such as solar photovoltaic systems and rural microgrids, ensuring clean energy access for all.

ADB has also supported reforms in the Nepal Electricity Authority to improve operational performance and efficiency. Beyond infrastructure development, ADB recognizes that gender equality and social inclusion is integral to achieving sustainable energy for all.

“ADB will continue to support the Government of Nepal and work with development partners to further strengthen the energy sector and support Nepal's energy transition by promoting clean energy, climate adaptation, and a sustainable business model that attracts diverse investments, including private sector financing,” said Mr. Cauchois.

The special photo exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Photojournalists Club of Nepal, will be held in Kathmandu at the Nepal Art Council from 3 to 9 December and in Janakpur from 12 to 18 December.

