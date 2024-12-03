In-Wheel Motor Market Trend

Rise in demand for electric vehicles, and stringent safety regulations set by governments for the automotive industry supplements growth market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering CAGR of 35.8% | The Global In-Wheel Motor Market Size Generate USD 12.04 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global in-wheel motors market was valued at $577.20 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,041.50 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 35.8% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 345 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10337 High demand for safety and convenience features, increase in demand for electric vehicles, and stringent safety regulations set by the government for the automotive industry drive the growth of the global in-wheel motor market. However, high manufacturing cost and decrease in global vehicle production hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of applications regarding the use of electric motors and surge in penetration of electric vehicles present new opportunities in the coming years.The global in-wheel motor market is segmented into propulsion type, vehicle type, vehicle class, cooling type, power output type, weight, and region. By propulsion type, the global market has been segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). By vehicle type, the global market has been segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By vehicle class, it is segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By cooling type, it has segmented into air cooling and liquid cooling. By power output type, it is segmented into up to 60 KW, 60–90 KW, and above 90 KW. By weight, it is divided into less than 20 kg, 20 kg to 30 kg and more than 31 kg. By region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10337 Based on propulsion type, the hybrid electric vehicles segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicles segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 38.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than four-fifths of the global in-wheel motor market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 38.3% from 2021 to 2030.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10337 Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 40.2% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global in-wheel motor market analyzed in the research include Ecomove GmbH, e-Traction B.V., Elaphe Ltd., MW Motors, Lordstown Motors, NTN Corporation, NSK, Nissan Motor Company, LTD., Schaeffler AG, and Ziehl-Abegg SE.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (345 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-in-wheel-motors-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario:● Production activities of in-wheel motor stopped due to lockdown restrictions implemented by governments across many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. The automotive companies have been facing various issues in production due to mandated plant closures by governments. Covid-19 Scenario:● Production activities of in-wheel motor stopped due to lockdown restrictions implemented by governments across many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic. The automotive companies have been facing various issues in production due to mandated plant closures by governments. Moreover, raw materials shortage and supply chain disruptions presented challenges in production with full capacity.● Owing to halt in operations in the automotive industry, the demand for in-wheel motors in production of commercial vehicles and passenger cars reduced significantly. However, the demand is estimated to grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations restart. 