HIP Video Promo Presents: Ozzie D. premieres brand new lyric video "Sleigh Stacked Full" on EssentiallyPop.com

Ohio native Ozzie D. is welcoming the holiday season with her joyful new single "Sleigh Stacked Full"

TROY, OH, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residing in Troy, Ohio, the lovely and talented Ozzie D is releasing a collection of holiday singles spreading pure Christmas cheer—and she can’t wait for all to hear it! Ozzie D has lived with ASD, previously referred to as Asperger's syndrome her entire life, not knowing she had the condition, which was diagnosed only 15 years ago. She has never let that stop her from shining her bright, ebullient light on the world. Her first poem, at age 12 entitled "Salt & Pepper" was chosen to be included in a children's poetry book compilation by an unknown author, and she has been creating works ever since. As an adult, she’s found her calling in writing children’s books. An accomplished author, she has written The Adventures of Frog Man which currently consists of 44 stories and 81 more titles to go in the series, as well as The World of Fuzzwald & Friends. Not only does she create her illustrations for the book series, but her characters leap off the page as real-life dolls inspired by the characters that she makes too! Ozzie believes her creativity knows no bounds because it is her gift to the world to spread unconditional love and joy through her art, and what better gift than spreading the joy of Christmas?

“Sleigh Stacked Full” soothes the mind like a warm cup of hot cocoa topped with marshmallows and sprinkled with cinnamon. Naturally, Christmas celebrates being together with family and loved ones—spreading joy, warmth, and holiday cheer. But what makes Christmas an extra special holiday? The presents, of course! This festive lyric video showcases everyone’s favorite gift-giver on Christmas—"Jingle Man!" In Ozzie’s winter wonderland, everyone is treated to “gifts galore” to share with all. Backed by groovy electric guitars and an easygoing beat, Ozzie’s talents as a writer for children truly shine on this track. Her lyricism and vocals are classic and comforting, sure to delight Christmas lovers of all ages. This cozy, cheerful anthem will stir up nostalgia deep within the soul, reminding one of warm nights tucked under mountains of blankets anxiously waiting for Jingle Man to shimmy down their chimney. Ozzie says it best, “What could be more fun?”

More Ozzie D. at HIP Video Promo

More Ozzie D. on EssentiallyPop

More Ozzie D. on Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.