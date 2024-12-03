December 3, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Offers Tips to Avoid Charity Scams

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Offers Tips to Avoid Charity Scams

Protecting Virginians’ Generosity This Giving Tuesday

Richmond, VA – With the holiday giving season underway, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is sharing tips to help Virginians ensure their charitable donations go to legitimate organizations.

"Virginians have big hearts, and their generosity shines especially bright during the holiday season. Unfortunately, scammers are eager to exploit this goodwill for their own benefit. My Consumer Protection Section is here to help ensure your donations support legitimate organizations and make a real impact," said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Attorney General Miyares offers the following tips to help Virginians avoid becoming victims of charitable scams this Giving Tuesday:

Give to charities you know and trust.

Be cautious of groups with names that closely resemble or mimic those of well-known, reputable charities.

Avoid high-pressure tactics—don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation or demand cash or wire transfers.

Request detailed information about the charity’s programs and services in writing.

Understand how much of your donation will go to the charity’s programs and services.

Check whether the charity and its fundraisers are registered with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs (OCRP) at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Call (804) 786-1343 or visit http://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/food-charitable-solicitation.shtml.

Remember: While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in using your donation.

Virginians who are concerned they have fallen victim to a scam should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section here.

# # #