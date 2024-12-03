Press Releases

Connecticut State Department of Education Announces National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant Award Winners

The grant will support a variety of equipment purchases, which will modernize school kitchens and improve meal service capabilities.

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) is pleased to announce the recipients of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) Equipment Assistance Grant awards. Through a competitive process, the CSDE received 36 applications, of which 16 grants totaling $270,661.75 were awarded to schools to support critical kitchen and meal service upgrades, including:

Steamers, refrigerated display cases, salad bar dispensers

Convection ovens, combi gas ovens, tilt skillets

Refrigerators, freezers, walk-in freezer repairs

Heated holding cabinets, milk coolers, and more

These upgrades will provide schools with the tools needed to serve fresh, healthy meals efficiently while ensuring food safety standards are maintained. The investment will have a long-term impact on the success of school meal programs and the overall health of Connecticut’s students.

National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant Awards Schools School Food Authority Awarded Funding The Bridge Academy Charter School The Bridge Academy District $4,593.25 Parish Hill High School Chaplin School District $16,995.52 Manson Youth Institution Connecticut Department of Correction $23,670.00 University of Hartford Magnet School Capital Region Education Council $15,996.00 North Mianus School Greenwich School District $14,108.53 Hebron Elementary School Hebron Public Schools $6,428.99 Killingly Intermediate School Killingly School District $4,593.43 Orville Platt High School Meriden School District $24,840.00 Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School New London School District $23,208.39 Jerome Harrison Elementary School North Branford School District $23,478.13 West Rocks Middle School, Marvin Elementary School Norwalk School District $23,988.00 Laurel Ledge Elementary School, Woodland Regional High School Regional School District 16 $14,713.00 Burr Elementary School, Killingworth Elementary School, Haddam Killingworth High School Regional School District 17 $21,781.60 Sayles School Sprague School District $20,984.00 Lyman Hall High School Wallingford School District $6,282.91 Tyrrell Middle School Wolcott School District $25,000.00 Total $270,661.75

The CSDE received $273,397 through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service as part of a $10 million Federal initiative aimed at enhancing school food service operations and improving the quality of meals provided to students.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: DEC. 2, 2024

Matthew Cerrone

Phone: 860-424-1988

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov