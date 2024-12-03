Submit Release
Connecticut State Department of Education Announces National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant Award Winners

12/02/2024

The grant will support a variety of equipment purchases, which will modernize school kitchens and improve meal service capabilities.

 

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) is pleased to announce the recipients of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) Equipment Assistance Grant awards. Through a competitive process, the CSDE received 36 applications, of which 16 grants totaling $270,661.75 were awarded to schools to support critical kitchen and meal service upgrades, including:

  • Steamers, refrigerated display cases, salad bar dispensers
  • Convection ovens, combi gas ovens, tilt skillets
  • Refrigerators, freezers, walk-in freezer repairs
  • Heated holding cabinets, milk coolers, and more

These upgrades will provide schools with the tools needed to serve fresh, healthy meals efficiently while ensuring food safety standards are maintained. The investment will have a long-term impact on the success of school meal programs and the overall health of Connecticut’s students.

 

National School Lunch Program Equipment Assistance Grant Awards

Schools

School Food Authority

Awarded Funding

The Bridge Academy Charter School

The Bridge Academy District

$4,593.25

Parish Hill High School

Chaplin School District

$16,995.52

Manson Youth Institution

Connecticut Department of Correction

$23,670.00

University of Hartford Magnet School

Capital Region Education Council

$15,996.00

North Mianus School

Greenwich School District

$14,108.53

Hebron Elementary School

Hebron Public Schools

$6,428.99

Killingly Intermediate School

Killingly School District

$4,593.43

Orville Platt High School

Meriden School District

$24,840.00

Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School

New London School District

$23,208.39

Jerome Harrison Elementary School

North Branford School District

$23,478.13

West Rocks Middle School, Marvin Elementary School

Norwalk School District

$23,988.00

Laurel Ledge Elementary School, Woodland Regional High School

Regional School District 16

$14,713.00

Burr Elementary School, Killingworth Elementary School, Haddam Killingworth High School

Regional School District 17

$21,781.60

Sayles School

Sprague School District

$20,984.00

Lyman Hall High School

Wallingford School District

$6,282.91

Tyrrell Middle School

Wolcott School District

$25,000.00

 

Total

$270,661.75

 

The CSDE received $273,397 through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service as part of a $10 million Federal initiative aimed at enhancing school food service operations and improving the quality of meals provided to students.

 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: DEC. 2, 2024

Matthew Cerrone
Phone: 860-424-1988
matthew.cerrone@ct.gov

Twitter: CT State Department of Education Twitter
Facebook: CT State Department of Education Facebook

