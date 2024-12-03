IBCAP-Coordinated Lawsuit Results in $24.9 Million Judgment against Jadoo TV and its CEO

Jadoo TV to shut down all operations worldwide

DENVER, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced that a long-running lawsuit against Jadoo TV, Inc. and its U.S.-based CEO, Sajid Sohail, has resulted in a final judgment of $24,969,911 and a permanent injunction against Jadoo TV, and Mr. Sohail individually. Jadoo TV also agreed to permanently cease all operations worldwide by Dec. 22, 2024.

Earlier in the case, the court granted summary judgment on all claims against Jadoo TV and Mr. Sohail, finding them liable for direct, contributory and vicarious copyright infringement. In that ruling, the court determined that Mr. Sohail was personally liable as the “guiding spirit” behind the infringement of IBCAP member works.

Today’s announcement follows years of protracted litigation dating back to Nov. 2018, when IBCAP member DISH Network initially filed the case. The final judgment entered against Jadoo TV and Mr. Sohail is unique in that it not only recognizes significant statutory damages for registered works ($14,550,000), but also a significant monetary award for unregistered works ($10,419,911). Notably, as part of a separate settlement agreement, Jadoo TV and Mr. Sohail agreed to transfer all Jadoo TV customer lists to DISH, transfer all Jadoo TV trademarks and domain names to DISH, and pay DISH $1,500,000 by Feb. 20, 2025.

“This final judgment and settlement marks the culmination of a six-year legal battle against one of the most popular South Asian services offering pirated content, Jadoo TV, and its CEO, who was found personally liable for the damages caused by his and his company’s copyright infringement,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Today’s announcement sends a strong message that the end of the road for a pirate IPTV service is a significant monetary payment and loss of your entire business.”

At the time of the lawsuit's filing in 2018, Jadoo TV was one of the most popular providers of pirated South Asian content to global audiences. Jadoo TV distributed its service through “Jadoo” set-top boxes and its mobile application. The Jadoo set-top boxes were widely available online and in retail stores throughout South Asian communities worldwide, including the U.S. and Canada.

The case was coordinated by IBCAP and brought by IBCAP member DISH Network L.L.C. after DISH and IBCAP sent numerous notices of copyright infringement. The lawsuit included claims for direct, contributory and vicarious infringement against Jadoo TV and Mr. Sohail for airing certain IBCAP member content to which it did not have rights. Evidence for the case was obtained and provided by the IBCAP lab. Prosecution of the case and settlement negotiations were executed by DISH’s outside litigation counsel, Hagan Noll & Boyle, LLC.

A copy of the final judgment can be found here.

For more information about IBCAP membership and its benefits, visit https://www.ibcap.org/membership.



About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. (IBCAP) is a coalition of leading international and U.S. content owners, broadcasters, and distributors representing more than 210 television channels from the U.S. and around the world. As the largest anti-piracy organization focused on illicit services offering multicultural content, with a state-of-the-art anti-piracy lab that utilizes technology provided by Nagra, the organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies that participate in the illegal streaming of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

