SBA’s Interagency Task Force to Address Veteran Small Business Development at Dec. 11 Public Meeting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that the upcoming quarterly meeting for the Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development will be Wednesday, Dec. 11. This meeting is open to the public.

“Veterans and military families have an innate persistence that makes them well-suited for entrepreneurship and the Small Business Administration is proud to support these individuals in starting, running, and growing their businesses,” said Dilawar Syed, SBA Deputy Administrator. “I look forward to the upcoming Interagency Task Force meeting which will provide an opportunity to address lingering challenges for veteran-owned small businesses and shape policies that set them up for success.”

The IATF Advisory Committee independently offers advice and recommends policy related to veteran-owned small business development to the SBA Administrator, the Assistant Administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, Congress, the President, and other U.S. policymakers.



Wednesday, Dec. 11

Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development Meeting

Who: Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Robert Yannuzzi, Assistant Administrator, Office of Veterans Business

Development, U.S. Small Business Administration

IATF members (Departments of Veterans Affairs, Treasury, Defense, and Labor; U.S.

General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; The American Legion; VET-Force; and National Veteran Small Business Coalition)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1-3:30 p.m. ET

How: Virtual participants may join using this link: https://bit.ly/IATF-DEC24. Participants may join by phone at +1 206-413-7980 and enter Conference ID: 249 297 227#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by Dec. 10 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Minutes for both meetings will be available at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the “Federal Advisory Committees” section.

