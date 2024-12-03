Advent Technologies Awarded Grant for H2VE Proposal

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce that its H2VE proposal has passed the evaluation process. Advent’s technical team of Anastasia Koutsomitopoulou, Olga Bereketidou, and Nora Gourdoupi made this achievement possible. This grant of €115,437 will be used towards summer school programs, study visits, presentations, workshops, and networking events in the Western Macedonia Region. The program will last 48 months and was submitted under the call, ERASMUS-EDU-2024-PEX-COVE (Centres of Vocational Excellence).

Konstantinos Ferderigos, Advent’s General Manager in Greece, commented, “We are very pleased with this grant award. Our team is committed to fostering its work in hydrogen as well as the next generation of scientists and engineers in this developing sector.”

About H2VE

H2VE aims to co-create a hub of CoVEs in the Hydrogen Valley sector focused on hydrogen education. This hub will encompass regions with established or emerging Hydrogen Valleys, fostering reciprocal assistance among them in order to promote collaborative learning and sharing of best practices. The Greek CoVE consortium, consisting of Advent (SME), UOWM (VET provider) and CluBE (Industry Representative), will collaborate to advance Hydrogen Valleys in Greece.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation operating in the fuel cell, methanol, and hydrogen technology space. Advent focuses on developing and manufacturing the Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) and the fuel cell stack, the most critical component of the fuel cell. Advent is headquartered in California, USA, with offices in Greece, and holds more than 100 patents related to the HT-PEM fuel cell technology. Advent's fuel cells enable the use of green eFuels (eMethanol), renewable natural gas, or hydrogen on board. The HT-PEM fuel cells are highly efficient in terms of thermal management and highly resilient under extreme environmental conditions, offering an "Any Fuel. Anywhere." platform. Applications include stationary, portable, data center, off-grid power generation markets, and heavy-duty mobility (automotive, aviation, marine).

For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

