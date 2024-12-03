HealthEquity 2025 Benefits Trends Unveiled: Cost Transparency and Containment Take Center Stage for Administrators

SHRM-hosted event will focus on tactics and takeaways to help employers combat rising costs that affect employee satisfaction and benefits utilization

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity has announced its annual benefit trends webinar aimed at helping employers, HR professionals, and other business leaders prepare for the 2025 benefits landscape. The event will focus on benefits affordability for employers and employees, and how employers can address it.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, at 2 p.m. (EST). The panel-style discussion will feature seasoned benefits experts from various industries. Attendees will hear actionable recommendations for employers looking to strengthen their benefits offerings and improve outcomes, all while navigating the complexities of today’s economic climate. This includes discussion on the following topics:

Technology as an enabler of cost transparency: Discussion around how cost transparency can be enhanced with technology such as AI-driven plan recommendations, medication and treatment cost calculators, and benefits personalization. As nearly 80 percent of consumers 18-34 are willing to give these concepts in healthcare a try.1





Cost containment and ROI: Exploring solutions for controlling cost and increasing utilization and acceptance (ROI) as nearly 30 percent of healthcare consumers skip, delay or stop care due to affordability concerns.1 Discussion will include consolidating solutions under existing providers, optimizing company HSA contributions, and leveraging Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs)—including disaster relief accounts.





Increasing benefits engagement: Techniques to engage hard-to-reach employees who may be hesitant or underinformed on how to best leverage benefits offered— especially the 39 percent of younger, Gen Z employees who don't seek care due to affordability challenges.1





Partnerships as an enabler: Insights into proactive communication to employees and strategies to work with trusted partners get the most out of benefits planning.





Employee healthcare affordability: Approaches to improve affordability for employees, including strategies for High Deductible Health Plans (HDHP) and Health Savings Account (HSA) contributions considering an anticipated 8 percent medical cost increase (PwC).2



“2025 is likely to bring a great deal of change in terms of both cost and policy, and it’s important to understand the landscape and have a plan to support workers,” said HealthEquity Founder and Vice Chairman Dr. Steve Neeleman. “We want to equip employers and others to be part of the conversation and educate themselves for the year ahead.”

Attendees will hear from panelists, including:

Julia May, Employee Wellness and Communications Manager at Wayne-Sanderson Farms, recognized for her achievements in harmonizing benefits packages and achieving a remarkable 99 percent completion rate for active open enrollment.



Ned Godwin, Head of Benefit Operations at TIAA, who oversees strategic benefit functions such as wellness programs, leave benefits, and employee engagement initiatives.



Dr. Steve Neeleman, Founder and Vice Chairman of HealthEquity, who brings firsthand expertise as a board-certified physician and longtime co-author of The Complete HSA Guidebook.



Registration Details:

Title: 3 Benefits Trends to Watch For In 2025

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 2 p.m. (EST)

2 p.m. (EST) Length: 1 hour (45 min presentation + 15 min Q&A)



Participants can register for the webinar by clicking here.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple service” and approach at www.healthequity.com .

References:

1 PwC. (2024). Healthcare Consumer Insights and Engagement Survey. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Retrieved from https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/health-industries/library/healthcare-consumer-insights-survey.html

2 PwC. (2024). PwC 2025 Medical Cost Trend Report reveals rising healthcare costs. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Retrieved from https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/health-industries/health-research-institute/next-in-health-podcast/pwc-2025-medical-cost-trend-report-reveals-rising-healthcare-costs.html



Media Contact:

Amy Cerny

Director of Corporate Communications

acerny@healthequity.com

