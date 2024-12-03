Blink Charging Teams with NH Hotels & Resorts to Install EV Charging Stations for Guests and Visitors

Bowie, Md., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a new relationship with Minor Hotels Europe & Americas. This collaboration will include the installation of state-of-the-art EV charging stations at four NH Hotel locations in Mexico: NH Puebla Centro Histórico; NH Puebla FINSA; NH Querétaro; and NH San Luis Potosí.

This initiative aligns with Minor Hotels Europe & Americas' commitment to sustainability through the “UP for Planet” program, which aims to minimize the environmental impact of its operations. With this collaboration, NH Hotels strengthens its dedication to a more sustainable future by promoting electromobility and providing environmentally friendly solutions for its guests. The installation of EV charging stations allows travelers to enjoy a sustainable stay without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

Equipped with Blink’s IQ200 chargers, payment can be made easily via RFID cards, or through the Blink app.

"By installing these charging stations, we aim to enhance our sustainable service offerings in Mexico, aligning ourselves with global electromobility trends and contributing to environmental well-being. Additionally, we offer our guests added value that enhances the quality of their stay in our hotels,” commented Lorenzo Graciano, Regional General Manager for Mexico & Cuba at Minor Hotels Europe & Americas.

“We’re excited to be working with Minor Hotels to bring our cutting-edge charging technology and services to these four future-focused NH Hotel destinations,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO Elect at Blink Charging. “Hospitality leaders such as Minor Hotels are a key driver behind EV accessibility in LATAM and play a pivotal and dynamic role in moving forward the progress and acceptance of EV technology. Under the ‘Blink Owned’ business model, Blink Charging will manage the entire lifecycle of the charging stations, from installation to operation and maintenance. This collaboration not only boosts the hotels’ sustainability initiatives but also provides travelers and visitors with reliable, advanced solutions for modern travelers’ evolving mobility needs.”

The new charging stations are now available for use.

About NH Hotels & Resorts:

NH Hotels & Resorts , one of the eight brands of Minor Hotels, was founded in Spain in 1978. Today, more than 230 NH properties worldwide are operated by Minor Hotels, primarily in Europe and America. NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard is part of Minor Hotels' strategy to expand its brands globally, introducing the NH brand. Hotels & Resorts brand in Asia. NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard follows the first property in Thailand, NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort , which opened in 2022, and the NH Zhengzhou Jinshui hotel in China in 2023.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hotel group that operates more than 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, and pursues the vision of creating a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels meets to the needs and desires of today's global travelers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands - Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli - and a portfolio of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026. Minor Hotels is a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) , the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty program.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and Linkedin.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Blink Media Contact

Nipunika Coe

PR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 266

Minor Hotels Media Contact

Erika Barragán

pr.agencia.mx@external.minor-hotels.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 446

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.