Forge Battery Begins Lithium-Ion Cell Production via Supplemental Manufacturing Line to Accelerate Customer Offtake; To Share Data at AABC

New megawatt-hour scale manufacturing line equipped with leading ETS cylindrical cell production equipment

Forge Battery producing high-energy Supercell product to accommodate customer demand

Initial cell data to be shared at Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC)



DENVER, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Battery, the commercial lithium-ion battery production subsidiary of Forge Nano, Inc., today announced it has begun production of its 300 Wh/kg lithium-ion battery cells on a newly commissioned manufacturing line at Forge Nano headquarters in Thornton, Colorado. Production on the Energy Tech Solution (ETS)-equipped megawatt hour-scale manufacturing line will allow Forge Battery to expedite customer orders while the company constructs its Morrisville, North Carolina Gigafactory.





The Forge Nano Battery Fabrication team begins production of Forge Battery cylindrical cells on the newly commissioned megawatt-hour manufacturing line.

Following Forge Battery’s selection for award negotiations of up to $100M in non-dilutive funding by the Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), demand for the Company’s Made-in-America lithium-ion battery cells has surged. To meet growing customer demand, Forge Battery will utilize the Colorado manufacturing line to accelerate production of its high-energy Supercell to accelerate customer offtake negotiations.

“Customers are anxious to get Forge Battery cells in their facilities. The commissioning of a supplemental manufacturing line allows us to keep our foot on the accelerator to shorten customer adoption timelines,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano, the parent company of Forge Battery. “Many customers have already validated performance of our high-energy cell product. We expect additional customers to come to the table with our increased capacity.”

Forge Battery intends to produce 21700 cell products on the new manufacturing line before transitioning production to the Morrisville Gigafactory. The manufacturing line is also equipped to produce 18650 cells.

“ETS has successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art battery production line that will allow Forge Battery to seamlessly transition to mass production in North Carolina,” said Y.H. Kim, CEO of Energy Tech Solution. “Through our multi-phase training process with ETS’ leading battery experts, the Forge team is well-equipped to produce lithium-ion cells with high yield and reliability.”

Forge Battery prototype cells have been undergoing customer tests since July of 2024 with performance validated by customers in the commercial trucking, consumer electronics and aerospace and defense industries.

Forge Battery expects to share performance data with customers at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC), taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada during the week of December 9th. Interested customers can request a private meeting at the event via the Forge Battery website. Cell performance data will also be available via the request form at https://www.forgebattery.com

About Forge Battery

Forge Battery, a subsidiary of Forge Nano, is building better batteries for the world’s most demanding applications. The company intends to be the leading domestic battery supplier for specialty applications by utilizing Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor™ surface coating technology to enhance durability and performance of lithium-ion battery cells. Learn more at https://www.forgebattery.com

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is changing the way products perform. With our proprietary Atomic Armor™ technology, we enable product developers to engineer any material down to the individual atom. The superior surface coatings produced by our Atomic Armor™ process allow our partners to unlock peak performance of any material, optimizing products to last longer, cost less and increase safety. Our team of scientists have worked with an expansive portfolio of commercial partners to develop custom solutions to meet any need at any scale, from small-scale R&D and laboratory work to large-scale, high-volume production. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com

About Energy Tech Solution

Energy Tech Solution (ETS) brings over 30 years of expertise in delivering manufacturing equipment for R&D, pilot lines, and large-scale gigawatt production facilities. To support diverse battery manufacturing, ETS provides comprehensive solutions covering production process management, material sourcing, battery cell design and development, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Learn more at https://www.energytechsolution.com

Contact

Will McKenna

Brand Communications Director for Forge Nano

wmckenna@forgenano.com

(720) 432-6669

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a56725b9-29a3-48e2-b45c-5e6d48a94976

Forge Battery Cell Production Begins in Colorado The Forge Nano Battery Fabrication team begins production of Forge Battery cylindrical cells on the newly commissioned megawatt-hour manufacturing line.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.