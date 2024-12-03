G. Scott Uzzell Joins KeHE Distributors’ Board of Directors

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE is pleased to announce an addition to their Board of Directors, G. Scott Uzzell, effective immediately.

G. Scott Uzzell (Scott) served as Corporate Vice President & General Manager of Nike North America and a member of the Nike, Inc. executive operating team from June 2023 to November 2024. Nike North America generates over 21 billion dollars in revenue with 30,000 employees across all Nike and Jordan brands. Prior to Nike North America, Scott was President & CEO of Converse, Inc. for four years where he led all aspects of the business globally.

Scott joined Converse, Inc. from The Coca-Cola Company where he served as President & General Manager, Venturing & Emerging Brands Group (VEB). He led the development of a portfolio of high-growth emerging brands including; Honest Tea, Health-Ade Kombucha, and Fairlife milk. Under Scott’s leadership, the VEB Group successfully identified and invested in trend-forward brands and categories. Additionally, he supported the organization in closing multiple merger and acquisition transactions.

Scott is known for his curiosity, collaborative leadership style, and commitment to sustainability and social impact. He is excited to contribute to KeHE’s continued success and help drive the company’s “Food First” mission. “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors,” Deb Conklin, President & CEO of KeHE, said. “His deep understanding of the consumer-packaged goods industry coupled, with his passion for purpose-driven brands, aligns perfectly with our company’s mission. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow.”

G. Scott Uzzell was selected following a nationwide candidate search. He holds a Business of Science degree in Business Administration/Finance from Florida A&M University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Scott has served as a board member for S.C. Johnson & Sons since 2019 and is an active member of the audit and compensation committee.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

