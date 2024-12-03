MDC reports young hunters harvested 2,530 deer during late youth portion

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows young hunters ages 6-15 harvested 2,530 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2024 firearms deer hunting season, Nov. 29 – Dec. 1. Of the 2,530 deer harvested, 1,046 were antlered bucks, 270 were button bucks, and 1,214 were does.

Top counties for the late youth portion were Pike with 58 deer harvested, Harrison with 55, and Lincoln with 55. For more information on this season’s harvest totals, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was 3,617 deer. For more information on harvest summaries from past years, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Archery deer hunting continues through Jan. 15, 2025. The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 7-15 in open counties and the alternative methods portion will occur Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2025.

Get more information on Missouri deer hunting from MDC’s 2024 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer.