Blockchain Intelligence Group Launches TokenEyes - First of its kind APP, Providing Crypto Investors / Traders with Counterparty Risk Detection & Monitoring

A first-of-its-kind application/platform to check a wallet address before you transact

Real-Time Monitoring and Risk Detection for Digital Assets including Hardware Wallets such as Ledger and Trezor, and Digital Wallets

The TokenEyes engine leverages a vast database of over 50 billion data points, making it a powerful tool for cryptocurrency risk assessment. Since 2017, it has empowered law enforcement and the financial sector with actionable insights to address compliance and security challenges.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG'' or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG, OTCQX: BBKCF, WKN: A2PS9W) a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group, Netcoins, and TerraZero, is very pleased to announce the launch of TokenEyes, a first-of-its-kind crypto asset security platform. Designed for both professional retail investors and newcomers to cryptocurrencies, TokenEyes combines advanced risk detection with intuitive functionality. TokenEyes is available on Apple and Google's Android stores in addition to TokenEyes.com.

Before sending funds, users can check if the receiving wallet has potentially been involved in a scam, fraud or other illicit activity. In addition, they can also check if a sender is sanctioned or has been involved in terrorism to avoid tainting their own wallet. Whether managing a single wallet or multiple wallets, TokenEyes will notify you as soon as funds are on the move.

Supporting 15 cryptocurrencies and over 5.6 million digital assets, TokenEyes represents a significant advancement in cryptocurrency security and is finally in the hands of everyday users, OTC desks, Family Offices and Merchants. TokenEyes offers a number of paid plans that provide a greater number of monitored addresses, risk checks, transaction notifications and assets stored allowing for a new revenue stream for Blockchain Intelligence Group and its partners.

Why is TokenEyes Unique

TokenEyes leads the market as the only platform that seamlessly integrates security features with real-time monitoring:

Basic monitoring at no cost. Ads in the free version provide a new revenue stream for Blockchain Intelligence Group, alongside the three available paid subscription plans. Real-Time Crypto Wallet Monitoring: Stay updated on wallet activities, including transactions, balances, and account activity across multiple cryptocurrencies.

Stay updated on wallet activities, including transactions, balances, and account activity across multiple cryptocurrencies. Crypto Risk Check: Analyze crypto addresses and transactions to detect potential risks, protecting you from scams, fraud, and suspicious activities.

Analyze crypto addresses and transactions to detect potential risks, protecting you from scams, fraud, and suspicious activities. Monitor Multiple Cryptocurrency Addresses: Easily monitor multiple wallets across various popular cryptocurrencies in one app.

Easily monitor multiple wallets across various popular cryptocurrencies in one app. Transaction and Payment Notifications: Receive instant alerts on all wallet activities, keeping you informed of incoming and outgoing transactions.

Receive instant alerts on all wallet activities, keeping you informed of incoming and outgoing transactions. Crypto Address Watch List: Track specific addresses for exchanges and or whales, and set up alerts for transactions being made.

Tailored Solutions for Every User

TokenEyes is a scalable solution designed to meet the evolving needs of both individual and institutional investors. By integrating a broad range of security and monitoring features into a single platform/app, TokenEyes allows users to manage their crypto assets securely and independently. Premium plans offer an increased number of queries, catering to the demands of high-volume investors and institutions seeking advanced crypto asset management and monitoring solutions.

The underlying TokenEyes engine has been providing visibility data essential for determining cryptocurrency risk since 2017 to law enforcement and the financial. Blockchain Intelligence Group’s data has been proven successful in courts around the world and data accuracy has always been key. Here is the lineup of services now being offered:

TokenEyes - A mobile app and web platform offering unprecedented visibility into crypto wallets, enabling everyday users to access risk analysis features previously available only through enterprise-grade solutions.

- A mobile app and web platform offering unprecedented visibility into crypto wallets, enabling everyday users to access risk analysis features previously available only through enterprise-grade solutions. BitRank Verified - API service empowering Banks, Exchanges, ATM Operators, Taxation Authorities, Custodians, and more with automated risk scoring and compliance tools for cryptocurrency transactions.

- API service empowering Banks, Exchanges, ATM Operators, Taxation Authorities, Custodians, and more with automated risk scoring and compliance tools for cryptocurrency transactions. QLUE - The Enterprise version is tailored for high-volume users such as Law Enforcement, Banks, Taxation Departments, Regulatory Agencies, Private Investigators, and more, providing robust investigation tools for complex blockchain analytics.

- The Enterprise version is tailored for high-volume users such as Law Enforcement, Banks, Taxation Departments, Regulatory Agencies, Private Investigators, and more, providing robust investigation tools for complex blockchain analytics. QLUE Express - Designed for smaller state and provincial law enforcement agencies, Law Firms, SMBs, compliance teams, and other professionals needing lightweight yet powerful blockchain analysis solutions.

Your Trusted Partner in Crypto Security

“Building on the success of QLUE with law enforcement and BitRank Verified for virtual asset service providers, TokenEyes now empowers individuals and traders alike," said Lance Morginn, CEO of Blockchain Intelligence Group. "This groundbreaking platform underscores our commitment to innovation and user-focused solutions, enabling individuals and businesses to navigate the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies with enhanced confidence and ease.”

Availability

TokenEyes is now available for download on iOS , Android , and as a Web App . Try it today for FREE.

For more information or to explore partnership opportunities, email us at info@TokenEyes.com .

On behalf of the Board



Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

D: 778.819.3890

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.com.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple, and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard, and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.Netcoins.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero’s Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions, which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://www.TerraZero.com/ or contact hello@TerraZero.com.



For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include the expected opportunities, outcomes, potential, and benefits of the Company’s products and services, the expected adoption and growth of cryptocurrency and the Company’s products and services (including TokenEyes), the expected benefits and outcomes of TokenEyes, the development and completion of products and services, the expected growth and outcomes from these new TokenEyes customers using the new product offerings, events, plans, courses of action, and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company’s financial condition, the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, the demand and pricing of cryptocurrency, the Company’s ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The securities of BIGG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of BIGG’s business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s website and filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, BIGG’s past performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Metaverse technology generally, technology failures, the lack of demand for the Company’s products and services, fluctuations in the price of cryptocurrency, the ability to successfully define, design, and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers’ needs; the ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; increase in costs and expenses; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel; competition; the demand and pricing of cryptocurrencies and NFTs (including digital assets); litigation; security threats, including a loss/theft of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets; and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

