ManTech Wins $269 Million Contract for Information Warfare Solutions

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI, cyber, and mission-focused technology solutions, won a $269 million contract to support the United States Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I) in research and development of cutting-edge information related capabilities. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). DoD IAC MAC task orders are competitively awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) for work at various U.S. military organizations.

Under the five-year contract, ManTech will advance the client’s Information Warfare programs through the application of Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE), applying practices such as Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) secured by the company’s Cognitive Cyber capabilities to enhance development of technical and operational solutions, conduct commercial product evaluation and assessment, perform training, and execute concept demonstrations and Field User Evaluations.

“Information superiority is paramount in the current information environment (IE) to gain decision advantages that improve precision in combat,” said David Hathaway, President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “ManTech is honored to be selected by the DC I’s Information War Room Division to support their mission, ensuring Marines are always prepared to dominate the Information Environment.”

ManTech provides rapid MBSE prototyping of advanced information warfare solutions that support Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Command and Control (C2) aligned with DC I’s requirements and the Marine Corps’ Force Design Strategy. Information Related Capabilities (IRC) developed under this task order support Marine Corps decision-makers and individual Marine warfighters engaged in worldwide operations.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program supports the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information (STI) development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community. The DoD IAC serves as a bridge between the warfighter and the acquisition community, offering an enhanced research base of STI and flexible MACs that yield new STI for reuse within DoD daily.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies as a 56-year Industry Partner with the Federal Government. We are a leading mission and enterprise technology provider that powers AI, full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, high-end digital engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

