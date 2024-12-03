Adeia Enters into Multi-Year IP License Agreement with Amazon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) has entered into a multi-year agreement with Amazon that covers Adeia's media intellectual property (IP) portfolio.

"Amazon plays an immense role in today's innovation society," said Paul E. Davis, Adeia's chief executive officer. "We are pleased to include Amazon among our many distinguished customers."

Adeia's advanced R&D results in fundamental innovations that power their customers' next-generation products, delivering breakthroughs in digital experiences for consumer and enterprise applications. The company's IP shapes the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment and enhances billions of devices in an increasingly connected world.

