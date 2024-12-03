Orezone Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report (the “Report”). The Report details the steps taken by the Company to affirm its commitment to sustainability and presents the Company’s achievements in environmental, social and governance for 2023.

Patrick Downey, President & CEO stated, “We are pleased to present our inaugural sustainability report. The health and safety of employees is paramount to our operations, and our dedication to sustainability and social responsibility is core to our business strategy. Partnership, community and sustainability are fundamental to how the Company operates to ensure its long-term success. The Report is available in English and French, and we encourage all stakeholders to review the Report.”

2023 Sustainability Highlights

Continued the Company’s strong safety performance with 4.4 million hours worked without a lost-time injury. Orezone remains steadfast in promoting employee health through continuous training and deployment of safety resources.

1,872 contractor personnel and 888 permanent and temporary Company employees were directly involved with or supporting mining, processing, exploration, and capital project activities at the Bomboré Mine. Burkinabé citizens comprised over 98% of this direct workforce with female representation at 8%.

Approximately 71% of the value for goods and services required to operate the Bomboré Mine was sourced from local content.

Direct contributions of over US$170 million to the Burkina Faso economy from taxes, royalties, expenditures and salaries from the Bomboré Mine.

Construction to connect the Bomboré Mine to the national grid commenced in 2023 with the connection successfully commissioned in January 2024. By transitioning to grid power as opposed to other fuel sources such as heavy fuel oil, the Company is enhancing the sustainability of its operations, reducing its carbon footprint and supporting national energy goals.

The Company significantly advanced Phases II and III of its Resettlement Action Plan (“RAP”) which follows the requirements of IFC Performance Standard 5. Community involvement in the planning and construction of current and former RAP sites, and feedback on the quality of the resettlement communities, have been overwhelmingly positive.

The Company continued to invest in livelihood restoration programs in surrounding communities in order to improve the well-being of local residents and empowering them to be self-sufficient for the long term.



A copy of the Report can be found on the Company’s website at: www.orezone.com.

Cautionary Note

Independent reference should be made to the full text of the Company’s 2023 Sustainability Report for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations relating thereto. The Report is available on the Company’s website.

