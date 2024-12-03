FORTNA Announces Strategic Global Partnerships with Packsize and Sitma

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA, a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, is pleased to announce new strategic partnerships with Packsize and Sitma. These partnerships expand FORTNA’s capabilities to deliver innovative end-of-line packaging solutions that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainability for its customers.

Packsize, a global leader in on-demand packaging, specializes in custom-sized box solutions designed to minimize waste, improve workflow efficiency, and increase operational scalability in packaging environments. Their systems empower businesses to lower material usage and optimize packaging processes, ultimately enhancing environmental responsibility and operational effectiveness.

Sitma, a longstanding innovator in automation for packaging, logistics and distribution, brings over 50 years of expertise in paper mailer technology, serving sectors such as e-Commerce, printing, and postal services. Sitma’s solutions aim to streamline operations while supporting efforts to reduce environmental impact, aligning seamlessly with FORTNA’s commitment to delivering efficient, sustainable solutions.

These partnerships reflect FORTNA’s dedication to supporting customers in reducing waste, optimizing labor, cutting transportation costs, and improving operational flexibility. With on-demand packaging becoming essential for businesses seeking to achieve sustainability and cost-efficiency, this collaboration strengthens FORTNA’s ability to offer solutions that boost productivity and customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to partner with Packsize and Sitma, combining our strengths to deliver cutting-edge, end-of-line packaging solutions that meet evolving customer needs,” said Rob McKeel, CEO of FORTNA. “This collaboration continues to increase operational efficiency and sustainability for our customers, preparing them to confidently address ever-changing business challenges.”

“The FORTNA and Sitma partnership represents a key advancement in automated e-Commerce packaging. Companies can now leverage this collaboration to enhance efficiency, reduce plastic use, and advance their sustainability goals,” said Robert Nilsson, General Manager of Americas, Sitma.

David Lockwood, CEO of Packsize, added, “Our partnership with FORTNA showcases our dedication to delivering measurable value by implementing integrated automated packaging solutions that provide benefits beyond the warehouse. I am excited about the value we can bring to both new and existing customers.”

For more information about FORTNA end-of-line packaging automation solutions, please visit www.fortna.com/solutions/packaging-automation.

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world’s leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit www.FORTNA.com.

About Packsize

Packsize transforms how businesses and their customers experience packaging – from packing to unboxing. Since introducing Right-sized Packaging on Demand in 2002, Packsize has become a recognized supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader. As a partner and trusted advisor, Packsize unlocks the hidden potential in its customers’ supply chain and creates custom packaging process flows that consider every step – from the warehouse floor to the customer’s hands. Packsize is reimagining packaging and accelerating the path to a more sustainable future. Visit www.packsize.com.

About Sitma

Sitma is a pioneer and global leader in the packaging industry, producing packing, wrapping and sortation systems for consumer goods, apparel, frozen food, magazines and more. Recently, Sitma has been focused on sustainable packaging innovations for e-commerce, making use of eco-friendly materials in right-sized packaging to minimize consumption of those materials and also minimize space for more efficient transportation. Building on that packaging foundation, Sitma has expanded into graphic arts, achieving leadership in the business segment by supplying packaging solutions dedicated to newspaper, magazine, book and direct mail/fulfillment industries. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Italy's "Valley of Packaging", Sitma is active in more than 70 countries worldwide with more than 9000 installations. Sitma has subsidiaries in France, Japan and the USA, with a network of more than 20 distributors around the globe. Visit www.sitma.com/en.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk

SVP Global Marketing Communications

and Demand Generation

FORTNA Inc.

cherylfalk@fortna.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.