Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Over 65 Abstracts Featuring clonoSEQ® MRD Testing Across a Range of Blood Cancers to be Presented at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced that its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ® test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment will be included in more than 65 abstracts across eight different types of blood cancer at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) taking place December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego. Among these abstracts are a plenary session presentation, a late-breaking abstract and 25 other oral presentations.

“We are inspired to see clonoSEQ MRD testing featured in a record-breaking number of studies at this year’s ASH Annual Meeting,” said Susan Bobulsky, chief commercial officer, MRD, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “The increasingly widespread use of clonoSEQ as a highly sensitive test to support clinical decision-making and as a primary endpoint in clinical trials highlights its multi-faceted role in advancing precision medicine in hematology.”

Multiple studies underscore the use of clonoSEQ as the standard for demonstrating efficacy in pivotal clinical trials and highlight advantages of leveraging the highest sensitivity in both clinical trials and real-world practice across various blood cancers. Notably, several practice-changing studies using MRD as a primary endpoint in multiple myeloma (MM), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), as well as studies using MRD interventionally in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), MM, MCL, and CLL, further validate its critical role in assessing deep therapeutic responses and informing treatment decisions.

About clonoSEQ

clonoSEQ is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) in bone marrow from patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). clonoSEQ testing for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) patients is currently available for clinical use as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) performed at Adaptive's CLIA-certified lab in Seattle, WA. clonoSEQ is CE-marked under IVDR in the EU. For the approved intended use in the EU under IVDR, please refer to the instructions for use, available on request.

clonoSEQ leverages Adaptive Biotechnologies’ proprietary immune medicine platform to identify and quantify specific DNA sequences found in malignant cells, allowing clinicians to assess and monitor MRD during and after treatment. The test provides standardized, accurate, and sensitive measurement of MRD that allows physicians to predict patient outcomes, assess response to treatment, inform changes in therapy, monitor disease burden over time, and detect potential relapse early. Clinical practice guidelines in hematological malignancies recognize that MRD status is a reliable indicator of clinical outcomes and response to therapy, and clinical outcomes have been shown to be strongly associated with MRD levels measured by the clonoSEQ in patients diagnosed with CLL, MM, ALL and DLBCL.

For important information about the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, including the full intended use, limitations, and detailed performance characteristics, please visit www.clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary .

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

