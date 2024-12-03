Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 13th Annual Tumour Models London Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response targeting technologies, is pleased to announce participation at the 13th Annual Tumour Models Summit. The Company’s president and chief scientific officer, Prof. Mads Daugaard, has been invited as an expert speaker at the event, which will take place December 4–5, 2024, in London, UK.

Prof. Daugaard will deliver a podium presentation highlighting Rakovina Therapeutics’ research and the Company’s product development pipeline, followed by examples of various model systems used by the Company in the development of cancer therapies.

Presentation Details:

Title: 3D Bioprinted Bone Mimics for Cancer Research & Drug Screening Discussing the development of these models Interrogating how these models can be used to study metastases and for drug screening

3D Bioprinted Bone Mimics for Cancer Research & Drug Screening Session: Evaluating In Vitro & Complex 3D Models for Preclinical Research

Evaluating In Vitro & Complex 3D Models for Preclinical Research Presentation Date: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Presentation Time: 2:30pm GMT

Prof. Daugaard has also been invited to Chair the session that follows the presentation entitled: Model Validation & Characterisation to Optimise Research Efficiency & Increase Translational Impact.

About The 13th Annual Tumour Models London Summit

The 13th Annual Tumour Models London Summit brings together leading experts from academia, industry, and clinical research to explore the latest advancements in cancer research and therapeutic development. Focused on innovative tumour models, the summit provides a platform for sharing cutting-edge insights into drug discovery, precision medicine, and overcoming the challenges of translating research into clinical outcomes. With discussions ranging from novel model systems to biomarkers and therapeutic strategies, the event reinforced the critical role of tumour models in advancing cancer treatment and improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit: https://tumour-models.com/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ platform. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

