Stratos Jets Partners with BitPay to Accept Cryptocurrency for Jet Charters

Orlando, Fla., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets, the leading private jet charter franchise, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Bitpay, expanding its charter payment options to include cryptocurrency. The expanded payment options offer lower processing fees, faster transaction times, and an exclusive discount of up to 5% on all charter flights paid in cryptocurrency throughout December 2024.

After careful evaluation of cryptocurrency partners, Stratos Jets is excited to enhance its payment options with this innovative method, further elevating its suite of personalized services and amenities for clients. The partnership introduces several advantages including the ability to transact in digital currencies, instant payment processing, and a favorable 1.5% transaction fee. Cryptocurrency payments benefit international bookings by eliminating foreign transaction and currency conversion fees and mitigating concerns over exchange rate fluctuations.

“Stratos Jets takes pride in its strong partnerships with the world's leading luxury air carriers, a robust infrastructure, and dedicated personnel to deliver a world-class customer experience,” said Joel Thomas, President and CEO of Stratos Jets. “Now by integrating cryptocurrency payments through BitPay we are expanding these benefits to a broader audience, offering a seamless, secure, and advantageous payment option for clients who value luxury and cutting-edge solutions.”

Stratos Jets now accepts over 100 cryptocurrencies through its BitPay integration, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and a wide range of other tokens. Customers can make payments seamlessly using the cryptocurrency wallet of their choice. This integration provides an efficient and secure payment solution for transactions of all sizes. Through its integration with BitPay, Stratos Jets can seamlessly accommodate any volume of business. This enables clients to charter an ACJ 320 for international journeys or a Challenger 350 for short-haul flights using cryptocurrency.

Following Donald J. Trump's election, the crypto market is poised for unprecedented growth as blockchain-friendly regulators shape policy. Stratos Jets is streamlining private aviation access for innovative cryptocurrency leaders.

“While many brokerages accept cryptocurrency, Stratos Jets distinguishes itself with unparalleled service and infrastructure, positioning us for increased interest and growth in crypto transactions as the market continues to evolve.”

Stratos Jets is the leading private jet charter franchise focused on continuously raising the bar of professionalism in the private aviation industry. Underpinned by its sophisticated on-demand Stratos flight management system (Stratos FMS), its franchised agents build long-term client relationships with unmatched quality of service and best-in-class customer experiences in the private aviation industry. Since 2007 it has led the industry with its focus on delivering value through its rigorous safety program, network of verified partners, convenient and personalized booking, honest advice, and transparent pricing. Stratos Jets is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. For more information visit stratosjets.com.

