Bird to Launch E-Bike and E-Scooter Operations in Denver

Denver, CO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird is excited to announce that we are the newest operator of shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Denver, marking a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible and sustainable transportation options. We’re proud to take the reins from Lyft, a trusted partner to the City of Denver, and appreciate their collaboration throughout this transition. This shift solidifies Bird’s growing presence in micromobility, with Bird vehicles set to begin deployment in December.

Seamless Transition and Continued Mobility Access

Bird will deploy its fleet of 3,500 state-of-the-art e-bikes and e-scooters across Denver, ensuring riders continue to have access to convenient, eco-friendly travel options. The new Bird vehicles will contain the latest technology such as mobile phone mounts and chargers, turn signals, and cargo hooks. The Bird team is working closely with Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), as well as the Lyft team to facilitate a smooth transition with no service disruptions. The existing 115+ parking corrals will remain operational and will now be supported by Bird. Riders will also be able to rent Bird vehicles using the Lyft app as part of the fleet transition.

Lyft’s Community Pass members will be able to transition to Bird’s Access program, maintaining the same benefits and pricing at $3 per month with free unlocks and $0.05 per minute ride fees. Riders will also be able to save up to 65% with a variety of ride pass options, ensuring affordability for users, particularly those using the service regularly as a commuter mode.

“We are thrilled to begin operations in order to provide the people of Denver with a safe and reliable transportation option that supports the city’s commitment to sustainability,” said Stewart Lyons, co-CEO of Bird. “We’re grateful to Lyft for their efforts and service to Denver over the years and we look forward to serving Denverites with even more mobility options.”

Launch Events and Special Promotions Coming Soon

As Bird officially begins the transition in December, we encourage all residents and visitors to download the Bird app and stay tuned for important updates and details about our upcoming official launch events. To celebrate this exciting new chapter, Bird will be offering exclusive promotions and special offers, available only to Denver riders. Download the Bird app at go.bird.co .

Committed to Denver’s Micromobility Future

Bird’s arrival marks a new chapter for Denver’s Shared Bike and Scooter Program, which has already delivered more than 19 million rides since its inception in 2021. Bird is committed to building on this legacy and working hand-in-hand with DOTI and the Denver community to ensure the program’s continued success.



###

About Bird

Bird is a leading electric vehicle company bringing environmentally friendly transportation solutions to cities around the globe. With operations in 275+ cities across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, Bird is dedicated to delivering cleaner, accessible mobility options for everyone. By partnering with communities and fostering innovation, Bird is reimagining urban transportation.

For more information, visit www.bird.co .

Media Bird press@bird.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.