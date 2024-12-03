AgriFORCE Announces Reverse Stock Split for Nasdaq Compliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), an intellectual property focused agtech company, today announced the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares whereby every one hundred (100) shares of its outstanding common shares will automatically be combined into one (1) common share. The reverse split was approved by the Company’s shareholders on November 25, 2024 and will be effective as of the commencement of trading on December 5, 2024. The reverse stock split is being implemented for the purpose of complying with the closing bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is a tech company focused on building an integrated platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive value added benefits to our shareholders through use of sustainable technologies. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

