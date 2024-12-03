BriteCore Named to The Software Report’s Top 100 Software Companies of 2024

Recognition Highlights BriteCore’s Leadership in Cloud-Native Policy Administration Software for P&C Insurers

San Mateo, CA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, a leading provider of cloud-based policy administration solutions for P&C insurers, is proud to be named to The Software Report’s list of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2024. This prestigious list recognizes companies that are making a significant impact on the software industry within their specific domains while providing exceptional value to their customers.

Now in its fifth year, The Software Report has earned a reputation as the foremost authority on the best companies within the software industry. The selection process involves carefully examining the feedback received from nominations and conducting in-depth research into a company's background, which includes publicly available information as well as insights from platforms such as Glassdoor, G2, Capterra, and other sources. Backed by a comprehensive approach, the Software Report considers a multitude of factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement, and long-term viability, among numerous other criteria.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2024,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team, the value we create for our customers, and our commitment to driving innovation and growth in the insurance industry. It is also a testament to the trust and confidence our P&C insurance customers place in BriteCore as their core system technology partner.”

For over a decade, BriteCore has delivered its cloud-native BriteCore Platform, a modern end-to-end core insurance solution that BriteCore continuously evolves to meet the changing needs of P&C insurers and MGAs. Designed with flexibility and user experience in mind, the platform supports a wide array of features that streamline processes and deliver business intelligence capabilities.

The BriteCore Platform’s features include:

A modern all-in-one suite that delivers policy administration, underwriting, rating, billing, and claims. This integrated suite approach from BriteCore streamlines operations and enhances the efficiency of P&C insurers and MGAs.

Digital agent and policyholder portals provide a user-friendly interface for managing policies and claims. These portals enhance customer experience by offering 24/7 access to essential information and services.

In-memory reporting allows for real-time data processing and analysis. BriteCore ensures users have immediate access to up-to-date information for statutory reporting and improved decision-making.

AI-powered analytics and dashboards tailored specifically for decision-makers provide a focused overview of key metrics and performance indicators. Personalized by role and enhanced with AI, insurance leaders can quickly gauge and act upon areas of importance.

Seamless integrations via APIs enable smooth connectivity with third-party vendor applications and data services. BriteCore’s integration layer enables interoperability and flexibility within the P&C insurance ecosystem.

Flexible workflow automation simplifies routine tasks and processes. By automating repetitive activities such as can be found in the claims process, the platform increases productivity and reduces operational costs.

To see the complete list of the "Top 100 Software Companies of 2024," read the announcement from The Software Report. To learn more about BriteCore, visit: www.britecore.com .

About BriteCore‍

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com .

