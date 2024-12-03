Chemomab to Participate in Oppenheimer’s Movers in Rare Disease Summit

—Movers in Rare Disease Summit Will Include Elevator Pitches from Rare Disease Companies

with “Key, Near-Term, Potentially Stock-Moving Catalysts”—

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will participate in Oppenheimer's Movers in Rare Disease Summit on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at the Westin Grand Central in New York City. The invitation-only Rare Disease Summit will feature a day of panels, presentations and 1-on-1 investor meetings with companies working in the rare disease space.

Chemomab management will present an Elevator Pitch and will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees.

Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit



Date: December 12, 2024



Time of Elevator Pitch: 2:45-3:30 pm EST



Location: Westin Grand Central, New York, NY



Format: Elevator Pitch & 1x1 Meetings

Please contact your Oppenheimer representative to register for the Rare Disease Summit and to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Chemomab management.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a first-in-class dual activity monoclonal antibody that neutralizes CCL24 and has demonstrated disease-modifying potential. In clinical and preclinical studies, CM-101 has been shown to have a favorable safety profile and has been generally well-tolerated, with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibro-inflammatory diseases. Chemomab has reported positive results from four clinical trials of CM-101 in patients. Based on recent promising data from its Phase 2 SPRING trial in the rare liver disease primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), the company expects two milestones in early 2025 -- FDA feedback on the design of its planned CM-101 PSC registrational trial and data from the SPRING trial open label extension. CM-101 has received FDA and EMA Orphan Drug and FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of PSC. Chemomab’s CM-101 program for the treatment of systemic sclerosis is Phase 2-ready with an open U.S. IND. For more information, visit: chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Media and Investors:

Barbara Lindheim

Consulting Vice President, Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

Phone: +1 917-355-9234

barbara.lindheim@chemomab.com

IR@chemomab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.