Kaltura Launches AI-Powered ‘Work Genie’ Delivering Hyper-Personalized Customer and Employee Experiences

New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced the beta launch of Kaltura Work Genie, an AI-powered agent that delivers hyper-personalized, immersive digital experiences for enterprise customers and employees.

In a rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations face mounting challenges in delivering timely, relevant, and impactful information to their stakeholders. Kaltura Work Genie solves this by transforming endless searches into instant discovery of engaging, customized content, drawn exclusively from secure and verified organizational knowledge bases. This ensures accuracy, relevance, and improved business outcomes.

Redefining Customer and Employee Journeys

Work Genie harnesses the power of generative AI to revolutionize how enterprises approach customer and employee engagement in a hyper-contextualized way. By combining real-time immersive content creation with personalization at scale, Work Genie is designed to enable anyone, including marketers, sellers, customer success & care reps, and learning and development personnel, to instantly create highly customized materials for employees, customers, prospects, and partners, based on their specific needs, knowledge, language, and culture. The result is a massive boost in productivity, knowledge retention, and satisfaction.

Designed both for CX and EX, at Scale

The Work Genie launch underscores Kaltura’s strategic goal to enable organizations to cater, with a single platform, to all of their organization’s immersive Customer Experiences (CX) and Employee Experiences (EX).

Key Features of Work Genie:

Hyper-Personalized Experiences: Automatically generates video snippets, podcasts, interactive flashcards, quizzes, and knowledge tests tailored to individual needs, knowledge levels, and learning styles.

Automatically generates video snippets, podcasts, interactive flashcards, quizzes, and knowledge tests tailored to individual needs, knowledge levels, and learning styles. AI Accuracy and Security: Aiming to eliminate the risk of AI hallucinations (when AI generates false or misleading information) by sourcing exclusively from an organization’s verified and secure knowledge base.

Aiming to eliminate the risk of AI hallucinations (when AI generates false or misleading information) by sourcing exclusively from an organization’s verified and secure knowledge base. Privacy-First Design: Operates within a closed-circuit system with fully customizable permissions, ensuring employee data remains private and inaccessible outside the organization.

Operates within a closed-circuit system with fully customizable permissions, ensuring employee data remains private and inaccessible outside the organization. Proactive and Reactive Engagement: A user-friendly, chat-based agent that not only responds to queries but also proactively surfaces relevant content to users at the right time.



Fortune 100 and 500 companies across the technology, finance, healthcare, pharma, and consulting industries have shown strong interest in joining Work Genie's beta program. Together, these prospective beta users represent over $2 trillion in market capitalization and employ more than 1 million individuals worldwide. Early feedback from interested participants highlights the potential for significant improvements in customer onboarding, employee enablement, and reskilling initiatives.





A Transformative Solution for Enterprises

“Kaltura’s GenAI-infused video-first experiences like Work Genie are revolutionizing customer and employee journeys by creating, in real-time, hyper-personalized immersive experiences that boost onboarding, upskilling, reskilling, and engagement,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO at Kaltura. “Kaltura’s platform is already deployed in over 25% of Fortune 100 companies, managing their enterprise video content and powering a wide array of use-cases with tight integrations into their mission- critical business workflows. The addition of GenAI-powered capabilities takes these organizations to the next level, with so much more content created and consumed, boosting productivity, engagement, and business results.”





Availability

Kaltura Work Genie is available for beta testing, with general availability planned for 2025. Enterprises interested in joining the beta program can learn more at this link.



Kaltura Work Genie is the new addition to Kaltura’s growing AI-suite including its recently launched Education twin, Kaltura Class Genie which was announced at the ‘Kaltura Connect in Education’ annual event series in November. Kaltura Class Genie is a new AI-powered agent that creates hyper-personalized learning experiences for students and education faculty staff. Based on each student’s and teacher’s preferences, engagement patterns, and past interactions, and drawing exclusively from their institution’s trusted knowledge base, Class Genie creates individualized immersive learning resources tailored for personal needs. Learn more about Kaltura Class Genie at this link.





