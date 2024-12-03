SL Green Completes Loan Modification at One Madison Avenue

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, along with its joint venture partners, today announced that it closed on a modification and extension of the $1.25 billion mortgage facility on One Madison Avenue. The modification extended the final maturity date through November 2027 and maintained the interest rate at 3.10% over Term SOFR, with a further reduction in spread when specific leasing thresholds are exceeded. The facility, which consists of 14 global banks, was led by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

"One Madison Avenue has set a new standard for the modern work experience, attracting top-tier companies with an unparalleled amenity program featuring La Tete d’Or, Le Jardin sur Madison and Chelsea Piers,” said Robert Schiffer, Executive Vice President of Development of SL Green. "The loan modification provides mechanisms to facilitate stabilization of the property and furthers our goal of extending our near-term maturities while keeping rates unchanged."

“Wells Fargo is excited to be a part of this transformative project, which provides unparalleled office space adjacent to Madison Square Park along with retail amenities for the neighborhood,” said Kara McShane, executive vice president and head of Commercial Real Estate at Wells Fargo. “SL Green continues to be an important relationship for Wells Fargo and we look forward to many future projects together.”

Designed by renowned architects Kohn Pedersen Fox, One Madison Avenue is the most ambitious adaptive reuse project in New York City, ideally located overlooking Madison Square Park. Market demand for One Madison Avenue’s unparalleled office experience has been consistently high, with its tower floors and retail spaces both 100% leased and the property more than 65% leased overall. Industry-leading tenants include Franklin Templeton, Coinbase, Palo Alto Networks and IBM, which moved into its new corporate headquarters in September. Additional tenants will be moving in throughout 2025.

One Madison Avenue offers industry-leading amenities and a wellness-focused environment, designed to enhance productivity and well-being. Its innovative features include a state-of-the-art HVAC system that circulates 100% fresh air, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows offering abundant natural light and virtually column-free spaces that maximize workspace efficiency. Amenities Le Jardin Sur Madison, a one-of-a-kind event space and rooftop garden. Additionally, now officially open to the public, La Tête d’Or by Daniel is Chef Daniel Boulud’s latest culinary offering and first steakhouse within his extensive portfolio, located on the ground floor of One Madison Avenue.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2024, SL Green held interests in 55 buildings totaling 31.8 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.1 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Press Contact

slgreen@berlinrosen.com

SLG - FIN

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.