National Treasury on extension of public comments on “taxation of alcoholic beverages” discussion paper

Extension of deadline for public comments in respect of the “taxation of alcoholic beverages” discussion paper

The National Treasury published a discussion paper titled “Taxation of alcoholic beverages”, together with two other discussion papers, namely, “The tax treatment of collective investment schemes” and “Phase two of the carbon tax” on 13 November 2024 for public comment. All these discussion papers provided for public comments until the close of business on 13 December 2024. Since publication, the National Treasury has received numerous requests to extend the comment period, specifically with regards to the discussion paper on the taxation of alcoholic beverages.

Having due consideration for the requests for extension, the deadline for public comments on the taxation of alcoholic beverages discussion paper is hereby extended from 13 December 2024 to 14 February 2025. The closing dates for other discussion papers remains the close of business on 13 December 2024.

Please forward your written comments to 2024Alcoholreview@treasury.gov.za by close of business on 14 February 2025.

For enquiries email media@treasury.gov.za

