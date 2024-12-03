Monopar to Present at the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

WILMETTE, Ill., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat along with one-on-one meetings at the 36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

Presentation Details:

Date: December 5, 2024

Time: 10:30-10:55 am Eastern Time

Location: Lotte New York Palace, NY, NY

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with late-stage ALXN-1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharma programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com .

CONTACT:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Investor Relations

Karthik Radhakrishnan

Chief Financial Officer

karthik@monopartx.com

