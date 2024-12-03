Global Uranium Engages Big Rock Exploration to Advance Wyoming Uranium Projects

Global Uranium is Leveraging Big Rock Exploration’s Expertise to Accelerate Drill Readiness and Target Refinement in Wyoming

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the engagement of Big Rock Exploration LLC (“Big Rock”) to provide technical and field-based support in advancing its Wyoming uranium projects. This partnership underscores Global Uranium's commitment to efficient, data-driven exploration as it continues to develop its U.S.-based portfolio.

Big Rock, a Minnesota-based consulting firm with significant expertise in geologic research and exploration, will act as an extension of Global Uranium’s technical team. Big Rock will start with a focus on desktop studies for the Wyoming projects, assisting with drill permitting processes, and potentially executing a magnetic survey to refine exploration targets.

“Big Rock’s team will enable us to accelerate our exploration efforts in Wyoming by taking on key tasks that align with our strategic priorities,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “Their expertise and familiarity with regional geology and regulations will allow us to efficiently prepare for the next steps, including drill targeting.”

The Wyoming uranium projects are strategically positioned near known roll-front uranium deposits in areas with a long history of production. The engagement of Big Rock will ensure that exploration activities, including advanced geophysical surveys and permitting preparations, are conducted with a focus on maximizing project value. The collaboration highlights Global Uranium’s proactive approach to exploration, leveraging external expertise to supplement its technical capabilities and advance projects toward drilling readiness.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

On Behalf of The Management Team

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the intention to continue exploration efforts on the Project with the aim of further unlocking the Project’s potential; and the expectation that natural attenuation will allow the site to recover without further action.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals, the discretion of management of the joint venture or otherwise; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.

