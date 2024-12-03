Canon Medical Informatics Selected by Major Non-Profit Health System to Standardize Advanced Visualization Across 25+ Locations

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Informatics, Inc. today announced that a leading non-profit health system in the Mid-Atlantic region has chosen Canon’s Vitrea® Advanced Visualization enterprise platform to consolidate its 3D imaging capabilities across more than 25 sites. This transition from a multi-vendor setup to a unified, integrated solution will help enhance imaging efficiency and promote consistency throughout the health system's network.

The health system, known for its commitment to high-quality and compassionate care, is implementing the Vitrea platform to optimize its advanced visualization workflows. Standardizing on Vitrea will provide physicians with consistent access to cutting-edge 3D imaging tools across all facilities, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes.

“This health system’s decision to standardize on Vitrea reflects a growing trend among healthcare organizations to simplify and optimize their imaging infrastructure,” said Genady Knizhnik, Executive Vice President of Canon Medical Informatics. “By unifying their advanced visualization tools with Vitrea, they are achieving a scalable, efficient solution that aligns with their mission to provide high-quality patient care. We are honored to support them in this transformative journey.”

Key Benefits of this Partnership:

Consistent Physician Access and Experience: Implementing Vitrea across all sites ensures a unified imaging platform that is accessible everywhere, reducing variability and enhancing diagnostic efficiency.

Optimized Workload Sharing: Enables facilities to share imaging workloads seamlessly, particularly benefiting sites without dedicated 3D processing resources, improving efficiency and turnaround times.

Cost and Resource Efficiency: Consolidating under a single vendor can deliver significant cost savings and reduce complexity in managing multiple contracts and streamlining operations.



Experience Canon Medical Informatics' commitment to delivering secure, flexible, and cost-efficient healthcare solutions designed to meet the needs of today while empowering future innovation. Visit Canon Medical HIT at RSNA 2024, Booth #8149, to learn more and see our latest advancements in action.

About Canon Medical Informatics, Inc.

Canon Medical Informatics, Inc. provides advanced imaging solutions that include a full spectrum of 100+ clinical applications, and enhance diagnostic precision, operational efficiency, and patient care. Known for its scalable, flexible Vitrea Advanced Visualization enterprise platform, Canon Medical Informatics helps healthcare organizations leverage imaging intelligence, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and improve outcomes.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

For more information contact:

Renee Stacey

647-924-3949

renee.stacey@mi.medical.canon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.