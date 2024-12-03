



Azerion successfully issues Subsequent Bonds in an amount of EUR 50 million

Amsterdam, 3 December 2024 - Azerion Group N.V. (the "Company" or "Azerion") announces today that it has, following a bookbuilding process, successfully issued subsequent bonds (the “Subsequent Bond Issue” or the “Subsequent Bonds”) in an amount of EUR 50 million under the Company’s existing senior secured floating rate bond framework of EUR 300 million with ISIN NO0013017657 (the “Bonds”). Following the Subsequent Bond Issue, the outstanding aggregate principal amount under the Bonds will be EUR 265 million, and the Subsequent Bonds were issued at par. As provided for under the terms and conditions of the Bonds, proceeds from the Subsequent Bond Issue will be used to finance general corporate purposes of the Company, including capital expenditure, acquisitions and transaction costs.

Julie Duong Ferat, CFO Azerion: “We are pleased to have received strong support from new and existing bond investors in our subsequent bond issue. This is an exciting time for Azerion as we look to benefit from the current market dynamics and tailwinds to further drive our organic and inorganic growth.”

Settlement of the Subsequent Bonds is expected to be on or about 16 December 2024. The Company shall use its best efforts to ensure that the Subsequent Bonds are listed on the relevant Regulated Market within 60 days (with an intention to complete such listing within 30 days) after the Subsequent Bonds issue date and on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as soon as practically possible.

Pareto Securities AB acted as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Arctic Securities AB acted as Joint Bookrunner. Roschier Advokatbyrå AB acted as legal advisor in connection with the Subsequent Bond Issue.





About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. We bring global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to really make an impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com





Contact Information

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@azerion.com



Media

press@azerion.com



