Tolentino: Co-sponsorship speech on the resolution sponsoring the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)

PHILIPPINES, December 3 - Press Release

December 3, 2024 Co-sponsorship speech on the resolution sponsoring the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA)

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino Mr. President, my full and unwavering support to this agreement goes back to the early stages of its negotiations. The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Japan and the Philippines is the first in Asia and the realization of this representation's earlier proposal to conduct a multilateral show of maritime security cooperation with our allies and neighboring countries. The agreement under consideration, Mr. President, Japan-Philippines RAA, will facilitate the implementation of cooperative activities between the Philippines and Japan such as joint exercises and disaster relief operations, and improve interoperability between the forces of the two countries. By establishing clear procedures and defining the legal status of both forces, we're not only strengthening our military capabilities but also reinforcing our strategic partnership with Japan. The Philippines stands at a crucial juncture in the Indo-Pacific region. By sharing fundamental values and principles with our Japanese counterparts, we can promote peace and stability while also ensuring the safety of our maritime domain. As a staunch advocate of multilateralism, I believe this defense disagreement extends beyond mere military cooperation. It likewise presents a unique opportunity to activate existing agreements with Japan, especially that would promote and foster growth and development among our fisherfolks. Towards this end, this representation proposes during its implementation the inclusion of mechanisms that will facilitate the transfer of advanced fisheries technology from Japan to our local fishing communities. This collaboration can ensure the sustainable use of our maritime resources and enhance the livelihoods of our fishermen through international cooperation. Mr. President, ultimately, our primary objective remains the well-being, security, and safety of our people. This agreement is a crucial step toward achieving that goal and I'm proud to lend my support to it. I look forward to our collective efforts in advancing this very important initiative for our nation. Thank you, Mr. President.

