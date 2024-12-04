Oral Thin Films Global Market 2024 To Reach $7.65 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 13.6%

Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oral thin films market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

The oral thin films market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is expected to rise from $4.07 billion in 2023 to $4.6 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. This growth in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as improved patient compliance, the needs of pediatric and geriatric patients, fast drug delivery, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) medications.

How Big Is the Global Oral Thin Films Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The oral thin films market is anticipated to experience rapid growth, reaching $7.65 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rise of specialty pharmaceuticals, advancements in precision medicine, the growing demand for mental health medications, the development of oral vaccines, and the expansion of telemedicine services.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Oral Thin Films Market?

The growing demand for thin film drug delivery systems is driving the expansion of the oral thin film market. Thin films are seen as a promising alternative to traditional dosage forms. They offer a convenient, self-administered, and fast-dissolving method for delivering medications, making them a flexible drug delivery platform. Since thin films are taken orally and do not require water for absorption, they are more patient-friendly due to their quick dissolution rate. As a result, the rising demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is contributing to the increased demand for oral thin films.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Oral Thin Films Market Share?

Major companies operating in the oral thin films market include ZIM Laboratories Limited, NAL Pharma, Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., IntelGenx Corp., Kyu Kyu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seoul Pharma Co. Ltd., Aquestive Therapeutics Inc

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Oral Thin Films Market Size?

Leading companies in the oral thin films market are focusing on developing innovative products like Rizaport to boost their market revenues. Rizaport is a branded oral thin-film formulation that contains rizatriptan benzoate, a 5-HT1 receptor agonist and the active ingredient in Merck & Co.'s Maxalt.

How Is the Global Oral Thin Films Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Sublingual Film, Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

2) By Disease Indication: Schizophrenia, Migraine, Opioid Dependence, Nausea & Vomiting, Other Disease Indication

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

North America: The Leading Region in the Oral Thin Films Market

North America was the largest region in the oral thin films market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oral thin films global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Oral Thin Films Market?

An oral thin film (OTF) is a very thin polymeric strip placed in the mouth. Its purpose is to deliver therapeutic agents into the oral cavity or stomach tract, where they are absorbed and directly transported into the circulatory system.

The Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Oral Thin Films Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into oral thin films market size, oral thin films market drivers and trends, oral thin films global market major players, oral thin films competitors' revenues, oral thin films global market positioning, and oral thin films market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

