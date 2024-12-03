Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Forecasted to Surge in Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis by DelveInsight

What impact are companies like Nerre Therapeutics, Pharm-Olam, and Parexel having on the evolution of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Market Report:

The total market size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in the 7MM was approximately USD 3 billion in 2023, projected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM were approximately 193,000 in 2023.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM were approximately 148,000 in 2022, expected to increase during the forecast period.

The US accounted for nearly 76,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2023, with cases expected to rise during the forecast period.

Among EU4 and the UK, the UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Cough in IPF with about 13,000 cases in 2022, followed by France and Italy, while Germany had the lowest.

In Japan, around 17,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Cough in IPF were reported in 2022, with cases expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

On Oct. 21, 2024, Trevi Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment in its Phase 2a trial for Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for chronic cough in IPF and refractory chronic cough, with topline data expected in Q1 2025.

On Sept. 26, 2024, Trevi Therapeutics announced that data from the Phase 2a CANAL trial of Haduvio™ for chronic cough in IPF would be presented at CHEST 2024 in Boston.

Key Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis companies: Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Pharm-Olam International, Trevi Therapeutics, Parexel, Afferent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Patara Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Key Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis therapies: ME-015, Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio, Gefapixant, Nalbuphine, BI 1839100.

The IPF market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of the disease and associated chronic cough and the launch of various pipeline therapies.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Chronic cough is a common and impactful symptom in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It often emerges early and significantly affects patients' quality of life. It is linked to increased depression, anxiety, and disease progression. The pathophysiology of chronic cough in IPF involves multiple factors, including impaired mucous clearance, structural lung changes, and heightened cough reflex sensitivity. These factors contribute to the persistence and severity of the cough, which is associated with a decline in overall health and can signal disease progression.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size by Therapies

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size by Class

Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Therapies and Key Companies

ME-015: Melius Pharmaceuticals

Orvepitant Maleate: NeRRe Therapeutics

Haduvio: Trevi Therapeutics

Gefapixant: Merck & Co., Inc.

Nalbuphine: Trevi Therapeutics

BI 1839100: Boehringer Ingelheim

Scope of the Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Companies: Nerre Therapeutics Ltd., Pharm-Olam International, Trevi Therapeutics, Parexel, Afferent Pharmaceuticals Inc., Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Patara Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others

Key Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Therapies: CME-015, Orvepitant Maleate, Haduvio, Gefapixant, Nalbuphine, BI 1839100, and others

Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis current marketed and Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis emerging therapies

Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Market Dynamics: Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market drivers and Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cough in Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

4. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

9. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

11. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers

16. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers

17. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Appendix

18. Cough in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

