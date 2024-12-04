Oncology Nutrition Market Report 2024: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

Oncology Nutrition Market Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oncology nutrition market is anticipated to experience strong growth, reaching $2.81 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The oncology nutrition market has seen significant growth in recent years, increasing from $1.74 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.93 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This growth during the historical period is driven by factors such as an aging population, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, investments in research and development, a focus on patient-centric care, and an increase in healthcare spending.

How Big Is the Global Oncology Nutrition Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The oncology nutrition market is anticipated to experience strong growth, reaching $2.81 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, increased demand for nutritional foods, a surge in global clinical trials, and growing disposable income.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Oncology Nutrition Market?

The growing prevalence of cancer is expected to significantly drive the growth of the oncology nutrition market in the future. Cancer incidence refers to the number of new cancer cases occurring in a specific population over a set period. Individuals diagnosed with cancer need proper nutrition to support their health. Consequently, the increase in cancer cases is boosting the demand for oncology nutrition.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Oncology Nutrition Market Share?

Major companies operating in the oncology nutrition global market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone India, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Mead Johnson Nutrition Company LLC, Fresenius Kabi AG

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Oncology Nutrition Market Size?

Leading companies in the oncology nutrition market are focusing on developing personalized nutrition products, such as Tality, to strengthen their competitive edge. Tality is a medical food designed based on personalized nutrition, aimed at inhibiting the growth of cancer cells within a short period.

How Is the Global Oncology Nutrition Market Segmented?

1) By Cancer Type: Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Other Cancer Types

2) By Nutrition: Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Oncology Nutrition Market

North America was the largest region in the oncology nutrition market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oncology nutrition global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Oncology Nutrition Market?

Oncology nutrition involves following a healthy and balanced diet specifically recommended for cancer patients. Consuming the right foods before, during, and after treatment can help patients feel better and maintain strength. Oncology nutrition is aimed at improving clinical outcomes for certain types of cancer.

The Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Oncology Nutrition Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Oncology Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into oncology nutrition market size, oncology nutrition global market drivers and trends, oncology nutrition global market major players, oncology nutrition competitors' revenues, oncology nutrition global market positioning, and oncology nutrition market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

