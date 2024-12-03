Robbins LLP Urges ASML Stockholders with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About the ASML Holding N.V. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors that purchased or otherwise acquired ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) ordinary shares between January 24, 2024 and October 15, 2024. ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry, providing chipmakers with hardware, software, and services to mass produce integrated circuits (i.e., microchips).

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Misled Investors About How Issues in the Semiconductor Industry Would Impact the Company

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the issues being faced by suppliers, like ASML, in the semiconductor industry were much more severe than defendants had indicated to investors; (2) the pace of recovery of sales in the semiconductor industry was much slower than defendants had publicly acknowledged; (3) defendants had created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to customer demand and anticipated growth, while also downplaying risk from macroeconomic and industry fluctuations, as well as stronger regulations restricting the export of semiconductor technology, including the products that ASML sells; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of these acts, ASML stock has declined significantly, harming investors.



What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against ASML Holding N.V. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by January 13, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against ASML Holding N.V. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com

https://www.facebook.com/RobbinsLLP/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/robbins-llp/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a5fd11c-859b-4575-b6f4-862a0506d704

ASML Holding NV Class Action Shareholder sues ASML Holding NV (ASML) for misleading shareholders about its business prospects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.