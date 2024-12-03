Priothera to Present Trial in Progress Poster for Mocravimod at 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Mocravimod is being investigated in a global MO-TRANS Phase 3 study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation

Mocravimod is the only S1P receptor modulator being developed as an adjunctive and maintenance treatment for blood cancers

Saint-Louis, France and Dublin, Ireland – 3rd December 2024– Priothera Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of its oral sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, mocravimod, as an adjunctive and maintenance therapy for hematologic malignancies, announces that it will present a Trial in Progress poster on the MO-TRANS Phase 3 study, at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Priothera is investigating the efficacy and safety of mocravimod as an adjunctive and maintenance treatment in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) in the pivotal MO-TRANS Phase 3 study.

Mocravimod’s unique dual mechanism of action modulates the S1P receptor 1 to retain alloreactive donor T-cells within lymphoid organs, enhancing the graft-versus-leukemia (GvL) effect to eliminate cancer cells, while preventing T-cell egress to peripheral tissues, thereby reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). This innovative treatment approach offers a promising solution for patients at high risk of relapse following allo-HCT.

The MO-TRANS study (NCT05429632) is a multicenter, global, placebo-controlled trial enrolling patients with AML in complete remission (CR1), including those with intermediate or adverse risk, as well as patients of all risks in second complete remission (CR2). Patients are randomized to receive either mocravimod or a placebo in addition to standard of care. The primary endpoint of the study is relapse-free survival (RFS). Secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS) and the incidence of GvHD.

Presentation details are as follows :

Title: MO-TRANS: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multi-Center Phase III Study of Mocravimod (MOC) as Adjunctive and Maintenance Treatment in AML Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Presenter: Dr. Gabriela Sanchez-Petitto, MD, Hematologist and Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University, Columbus (OSU)

Session: 732. Allogeneic Transplantation: Disease Response and Comparative Treatment Studies: Poster III

Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 6:00 PM–8:00 PM PT

Priothera’s abstract can be viewed on ASH’s website here: Priothera ASH Abstract #203080

About mocravimod

Mocravimod (KRP203) is a synthetic S1P receptor modulator being developed for the adjunctive treatment of AML to enhance the curative potential of allo-HCT. Mocravimod’s dual mechanism of action preserves the graft-versus-leukemia (GvL) effect, critical for eliminating cancer cells while reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a major complication following allo-HCT. This novel treatment approach – mocravimod being the only S1P receptor modulator treating blood cancers – tackles a high unmet medical need and aims to improve patients’ quality of life.

About Priothera

Priothera is a late-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of mocravimod, a potential new standard of care in hematologic cancers, in combination with cellular therapies such as hematopoietic cell transplantation and CAR-T cell therapies. Mocravimod is being developed as an adjunctive and maintenance therapy for hematological malignancies, focusing initially on acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in combination with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT). Mocravimod is currently the only treatment with the potential to reduce transplant side effects of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) without compromising the graft’s anticancer effect against leukemia (Graft-versus-Leukemia, or GvL), thereby enhancing the curative potential of allo-HCT.

Founded in 2020, Priothera operates in France, with headquarters in Dublin. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with deep expertise in hematology, oncology, immunology and cell-based therapies. Priothera is backed by leading international life sciences investors, including Fountain Healthcare Partners, abrdn, EarlyBird Venture Capital, BEI and Bpifrance Grand Est.

For more information please visit www.priothera.com or follow Priothera on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/priothera/

