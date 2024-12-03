Monetary and financial statistics – October 2024
MACAU, December 3 - According to statistics released today (3 December) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in October. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.
Money supply
Currency in circulation and demand deposits rose 0.1% and 2.5% respectively. M1 thus increased 1.8% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities grew 0.8%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rose 0.8% to MOP782.8 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 grew 0.9% and 7.5% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.0%, 45.4%, 6.9% and 13.4% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits increased 0.7% from the preceding month to MOP761.3 billion while non-resident deposits grew 1.4% to MOP317.2 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector dropped 1.2% to MOP197.8 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector rose 0.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,276.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.1%, 44.8%, 8.5% and 25.0% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector decreased 0.1% from a month ago to MOP518.6 billion. Meanwhile, external loans dropped 4.7% to MOP502.6 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector fell 2.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,021.2 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.0%, 44.2%, 11.2% and 18.8% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-October, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 54.3% at end-September to 54.1%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 82.5% to 80.0%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.0% and 56.6% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 5.2% at end-September to 5.4%.
Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly
