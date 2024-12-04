In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Oatmeal Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Oatmeal Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The oatmeal market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

The oatmeal market has experienced steady growth in recent years, rising from $6.51 billion in 2023 to $6.81 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as heightened awareness of oatmeal’s health benefits, increased demand for convenience foods, the growing popularity of plant-based diets, a rise in the demand for breakfast cereals, and shifts in dietary preferences.

How Big Is the Global Oatmeal Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The oatmeal market is projected to grow steadily, reaching $8.27 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for organic and gluten-free oatmeal, heightened awareness of its environmental benefits, the expansion of online retail channels and e-commerce platforms, rising international trade and exports, and the growing popularity of healthy and nutritious breakfast choices. Key trends shaping the market include a surge in innovative oat-based products, regional and ethnic variations, customizable oatmeal options, a stronger emphasis on eco-friendly packaging, and the rising popularity of plant-based and vegan oatmeal offerings.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Oatmeal Market?

The rising number of consumers choosing healthy diet plans is expected to drive the growth of the oatmeal market. A diet plan refers to a structured schedule of meals aimed at achieving various health and metabolic objectives. These plans often include foods such as fruits, vegetables, and oatmeal. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are adopting healthy eating habits to maintain fitness and boost immunity. As oatmeal is a key component of these diet plans, the demand for it is anticipated to increase.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Oatmeal Market Share?

Major companies operating in the oatmeal global market include Nature's Path Foods Inc., Nestle SA, General Mills Inc., Post Holdings Inc, La Crosse Milling Company, Avena Foods Limited, Blue Lake Milling, Grain Millers

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Oatmeal Market Size?

Leading companies in the oatmeal market are introducing new products, such as plant-based oatmeal, to strengthen their competitive position. Plant-based oatmeal is a breakfast option made from oats and other non-animal ingredients, typically prepared with plant-based milk like almond, soy, or oat milk and complemented with various toppings for enhanced flavor and nutritional value.

How Is the Global Oatmeal Market Segmented?

The oatmeal market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular Rolled Oats, Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, Other Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Form: Flavoured Oats, Base Oats

5) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Animal Feed, Others (Cosmetics, Other)

North America: The Leading Region in the Oatmeal Market

North America was the largest region in the oatmeal market in 2023. The regions covered in the oatmeal global market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is the Oatmeal Market?

Oatmeal is a dish made from oats combined with liquids like water or milk, typically consumed as a breakfast food. It is rich in nutrients and fiber, offering benefits such as aiding in weight loss, reducing the risk of heart disease, and helping to lower blood sugar levels.

The Oatmeal Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Oatmeal Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Oatmeal Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into oatmeal market size, oatmeal market drivers and trends, oatmeal global market major players, oatmeal competitors' revenues, oatmeal global market positioning, and oatmeal market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

